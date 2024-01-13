Tobago Records Second Murder of 2024: A Call for Collective Action Against Rising Crime

In the early days of 2024, the bucolic serenity of Tobago has been shattered. Akinde Bissoon, a man known to the local police for previous illegal drug possession charges, has been found dead. His decomposing body, bearing the cruel imprints of violence, lay abandoned on the side of a road in Old Grange. This grim discovery marks Tobago’s second murder of the year, underscoring an unsettling trend of escalating crime on the island.

Unraveling the Threads of Violence

Akinde Bissoon‘s death, still being probed by the police, is yet to be officially classified as a murder. However, the signs of violence on his body paint a grim picture, casting a dark shadow on the island’s tranquility. The year had barely begun when the first victim, Kareem Small, was shot dead on January 2nd. The motive behind his murder remains shrouded in mystery, exacerbating the community’s fears.

A Cry for a Comprehensive Approach to Crime Fighting

In the face of these unsettling events, PNM Senator Laurence Hislop voiced concerns about Tobago’s rising crime rates. He emphasized that the solution to the problem goes beyond mere enforcement. It requires a comprehensive approach involving community engagement, government support, and proactive measures from the Tobago House of Assembly to discourage criminal activity.

Collaborative Efforts and Social Programs to Combat Crime

Hislop’s plea extended to various stakeholders, urging them to unite in the fight against crime. His message to the youth was clear: steer clear of violence. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine assured that his administration is working towards the development of social programs to assist in the crime fight. Plans are afoot to hold public consultations on crime on the island, opening a platform for discussion and collective action.