Tiruppur Realtor Robbed of ₹50 Lakh by Gang on Salem Highway, Police Hunt Underway

On the evening of March 16, 2024, a shocking highway robbery unfolded on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway, leaving the business community and local residents in disbelief. P. Moorthy, a 54-year-old realtor from Mangalam in Tiruppur district, became the victim of a meticulously planned heist executed by a seven-member gang. Moorthy was returning from Karnataka with a substantial cash amount of ₹50 lakh, following a successful land deal, when his journey took an unexpected and harrowing turn.

Highway Heist: The Modus Operandi

The incident occurred at the AVR Roundabout, a known juncture on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway. Moorthy and his driver, Harris, were intercepted by three cars, out of which emerged a seven-member gang. Employing intimidation and force, the culprits managed to separate Moorthy and Harris, confining them in different cars to execute their robbery. The gang meticulously planned their escape, ensuring they vanished without a trace after abandoning Moorthy and Harris at Nilavarapatti. The audacity and precision of the robbery have raised concerns about the safety of business transactions conducted with substantial cash in hand.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Response

Recovering from the shock, Moorthy lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police, triggering an immediate investigation into this brazen act of daylight robbery. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the AVR Roundabout and surrounding areas in hopes of identifying the culprits. The incident has prompted a broader discussion about the safety of businessmen and the need for enhanced security measures on major highways, especially for those carrying significant amounts of cash.

Community Reaction and Safety Measures

The robbery has sent shockwaves through the local business community, with many calling for increased police patrols and the installation of more surveillance cameras along critical trade routes. The incident highlights the vulnerability of individuals involved in large cash transactions and the sophistication of criminal gangs operating in the region. As the police hunt for the perpetrators, the event serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with carrying large sums of money and the importance of adopting more secure transaction methods in the digital age.

This incident not only underscores the audacity of criminal elements but also catalyzes a much-needed dialogue on public safety and the adoption of digital transaction methods. As the investigation progresses, the business community and local authorities are reminded of the continuous need to evolve and adapt to deter such crimes in the future. The outcome of this case may very well shape the security measures and transaction practices in Salem and beyond.