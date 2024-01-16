Timothy Omotoso's Trial: Allegations of Procedural Misconduct Arise

In the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, the high-profile case of Timothy Omotoso, a televangelist accused of rape, along with his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, continues to unfold. Peter Daubermann, the defense attorney representing Omotoso, has accused the presiding Judge Irma Schoeman of procedural irregularities and claims that his client is not being granted a fair trial.

Allegations of Procedural Misconduct

Daubermann has brought to light allegations of misconduct against two previous prosecutors, advocates Nceba Ntelwa and Ishmet Cerfontein. He contests Judge Schoeman's decision not to call Ntelwa and Cerfontein to testify or be cross-examined in the wake of these allegations. Ntelwa is accused of having instructed a witness to strictly adhere to her police statement, which did not mention an alleged rape that she later disclosed to Cerfontein.

Daubermann argues that the trial court has a responsibility to investigate such irregularities to ensure a fair trial. He insists that the prosecutors should have been given the opportunity to explain their actions to the court.

Judge Schoeman's Decision

However, Judge Irma Schoeman rejected the application for a mistrial. In her decision, the prosecutors were not summoned to testify. Omotoso, Sulani, and Sitho, all members of the Jesus Dominion International Church, initially faced 63 charges, inclusive of rape and human trafficking. Due to a lack of sufficient evidence presented by the State, they have since been acquitted on 31 charges, leaving 32 remaining charges.

The Unfolding Trials

The trial has been marred by numerous delays. A previous judge recused himself due to a conflict of interest. Outside the court, a dynamic scene unfolded. Supporters of Omotoso, armed with banners and a choir, rallied for their leader. In contrast, members of the ANC Women's League stood in solidarity with the victims.

This complex and controversial case has been postponed to February 13, awaiting Judge Schoeman's judgment.