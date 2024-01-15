en English
Crime

Timber Merchant Sentenced for Planned Robbery: Justice Prevails in Tarkwa Circuit Court

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Timber Merchant Sentenced for Planned Robbery: Justice Prevails in Tarkwa Circuit Court

In a turn of events that underscores the relentless pursuit of justice, Daniel Acheampong, a 30-year-old timber merchant, has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with hard labor. The verdict was delivered by the Tarkwa Circuit Court, following Acheampong’s calculated plot to rob a cocoa merchant in Obengkrom, near Bogoso, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality. The merchant, in his quest for unjust enrichment, admitted to the charges and sought leniency from the court, but justice had its day.

A Scheme Unveiled

At the heart of this case was Nicholas Atuah, a cocoa purchasing clerk. Atuah, who routinely handled large sums of money, became the prime target for Acheampong’s illicit plot. The scheme began to unravel when Mr. Winfred Oppong, the assembly member of the Obengkrom Electoral Area, discovered Acheampong’s intentions. Acheampong had sought to hire armed men to rob Atuah, a plan that was exposed by a witness who had been approached by the timber merchant himself.

Witness Against the Accused

Acheampong had approached the witness multiple times since October 2023, offering a hefty 40% share of the stolen loot as a bait. When questioned, the witness confirmed the information, thereby setting the wheels of justice in motion. Armed with an audio recording of Acheampong’s solicitation, Oppong and Atuah decided to take the matter to authorities.

An Admission and a Conviction

Upon the duo’s reporting, the police swung into action, leading to the swift arrest of Acheampong. During the investigation, he confessed to his offense, leading to his charge and subsequent conviction. The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of crime and the unyielding power of the law.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

