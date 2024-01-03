en English
Crime

TikToker Accused of Stealing Shepherd’s Dog: A Tale of Loss and Controversy

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
TikToker Accused of Stealing Shepherd’s Dog: A Tale of Loss and Controversy

In the serene Spanish town of Asn, nestled within the municipality of Arredondo, Cantabria, an unexpected event has created ripples across the tranquil life of a shepherd named Roberto Abascal. His loyal mastiff, Chulo, an indispensable part of his goat-herding team, has allegedly been stolen. The suspect, surprisingly, is not a local thief or predator, but a user of the social media platform TikTok.

Chulo: More Than Just a Dog

Chulo was not just an ordinary dog for Roberto. He was a member of a team of four mastiffs, entrusted with the vital task of safeguarding the goat herd. They were the protectors, the defenders against threats posed by predators like wolves and bears, and human thieves. The absence of Chulo has left a void in this tight-knit team, an emptiness felt not just by Roberto but by the entire herd.

The Unusual Theft

The incident unfolded when a TikToker stumbled upon the young mastiff in the mountains. She presumed the dog to be abandoned as it lacked a microchip, a common method used to identify pets. Acting under this belief, she took the dog. The TikToker then uploaded a video of the incident online, a move that would soon spark controversy.

The TikTok Revelation and The Aftermath

Roberto discovered the shocking truth on December 20 when he came across the video of Chulo on TikTok. He promptly contacted the content creator, requesting the return of his dog. However, she refused, stating that she had already rehomed Chulo. Roberto insists he can prove his ownership through photos and by the fact that he owns both of Chulo’s parents. The case is now under the investigation of the Civil Guard of Cantabria.

This incident underscores the complexities of social media’s role in our lives. It raises questions about responsibility, ownership, and the unintended consequences of seemingly innocent actions. The loss of Chulo has left an irreplaceable gap in Roberto’s life and work, a testament to the profound bond between humans and their animal companions. However, the story also serves as a reminder of the power of social media, its potential to connect us, and the urgent need for its responsible use.

Crime Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

