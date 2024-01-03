en English
Crime

TikTok User Alleges SeaWorld Orlando Held Cash from Lost Diaper Bag

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
TikTok User Alleges SeaWorld Orlando Held Cash from Lost Diaper Bag

A TikTok user who goes by the name Dariyan has recently sparked a controversy around SeaWorld Orlando’s lost and found policies. The user posted a video on the social media platform alleging that $300 was taken from her lost diaper bag by the theme park and would not be returned for up to 2 to 3 months. The situation unfolded on Christmas Eve when Dariyan misplaced her bag within the park.

Lost and Found, Minus the Cash

When Dariyan retrieved her bag after the park found it, she discovered the money was missing. SeaWorld staff reportedly informed her that they had removed the cash and would issue a check in its place. However, this process, according to the park, could take up to 3 months. The policy of holding onto cash for only one day was never communicated to Dariyan. She initially reported only the bag as missing, not the money.

Public Outrage on Social Media

Reaction to Dariyan’s video was swift, with other users criticizing SeaWorld’s actions. Some speculated that the money might have been stolen by an employee. The allegations have ignited a debate about whether the park’s policy is fair or lawful. Dariyan is still waiting for the payment, and despite reaching out to SeaWorld, has not received a satisfactory response.

Policy Transparency Questioned

Dariyan has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency in SeaWorld’s policy. According to her, the park’s policy to remove and deposit lost cash is not clearly articulated in writing. This incident has raised questions about the policies of theme parks and how they handle lost and found items, especially valuable ones like cash. SeaWorld Orlando has yet to comment on the situation.

