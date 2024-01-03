en English
Accidents

Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice

In Gurugram’s Sector 37C, a regular Monday afternoon turned into a nightmare when a speeding three-wheeler struck a three-year-old girl named Amrita Kumari, playing with her friends in a narrow lane outside her home. The impact of the collision led to a fatal head injury that claimed the little girl’s life. Despite the desperate attempts of her parents to save her, the child was declared dead upon her arrival at the government hospital in Sector 10A.

Hit-and-Run: Seeking Justice for Amrita

The driver of the three-wheeler, presumably panicking, chose to flee the scene after the tragic accident. This rash act of escape left no opportunity for the onlookers to note down the vehicle’s registration number, thus adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing police investigation. The case now hinges on the analysis of CCTV footage, with Gurugram police, led by public relations officer Subhash Boken, working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the anonymous driver.

FIR Lodged: A Step Towards Closure

In the wake of this heart-rending incident, an FIR has been filed against the unknown driver. The charges include rash driving and causing death by negligence – serious offenses that carry hefty penalties under the Indian Penal Code. The police’s prompt action provides a glimmer of hope for the grieving family, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their daughter.

Amrita’s Last Journey

Adding to the family’s sorrow, the autopsy confirmed the cause of Amrita’s death as a head injury. The procedure, though necessary, delayed the family’s chance to say their final goodbyes. On Tuesday, a day after the accident, the family received Amrita’s body, marking the end of an ordeal that no family should have to endure.

Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

