Three Wyoming Residents Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Trafficking

Three Wyoming residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in drug trafficking offenses, marking a significant win in the ongoing battle against illicit narcotics distribution in the United States.

Singleton's Sentence: A Signal of the Postal Service's Vigilance

In Hulett, Wyoming, 59-year-old Donna Singleton was handed a 48-month sentence for using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. The case originated from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which intercepted a package with 8,000 fentanyl pills addressed to Singleton. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Singleton on February 1, following her guilty plea to receiving narcotics through the postal service.

Hill's Case: A Reminder of Local Law Enforcement's Role

Juxtaposing Singleton's case, 36-year-old John Darryl Hill from Cheyenne was sentenced to 51 months' imprisonment for possession with the intention to distribute methamphetamine. His sentence was also delivered by Chief Judge Skavdahl on January 29. Hill's arrest followed a warrant-related contact by a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy. During this interaction, Hill voluntarily handed over 77 grams of methamphetamine, which he later admitted had been intended for sale.

Flores' Conviction: An Example of Controlled Investigation

Completing the triumvirate, 30-year-old Joseph Andrew Kane Flores from Torrington, Wyoming, received a 24-month sentence for distributing fentanyl. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced Flores on February 1. Flores' case was built on several controlled purchases conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in early 2023, which led to his guilty plea on November 13, 2023.

These cases, investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, underscore the relentless efforts of various law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking across the nation. The sentences serve as stark reminders of the seriousness with which the United States views, and combats, drug offenses.