Crime

Three Men to Stand Trial for Rock-Throwing Murder of Alexa Bartell

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Three Men to Stand Trial for Rock-Throwing Murder of Alexa Bartell

In a chilling case of reckless behavior turned fatal, three men from Jefferson County, Colorado, stand accused of first-degree murder in the tragic death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. The young woman’s life was cut short on April 19, 2023, when a rock, allegedly hurled by the suspects, crashed through her windshield.

Setting the Stage for Justice

The suspects, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, were arrested roughly one week after the incident. In a recent court hearing, it was decided that each would face separate jury trials, scheduled for June and July. The three suspects are currently detained at the Jefferson County Jail, held on $2 million cash-only bonds.

A Tragic Night, A Senseless Act

On the fateful night of Bartell’s death, she was driving northbound on Indiana Street in Jefferson County when the incident occurred. She was on the phone with a friend when she abruptly stopped talking, leaving her friend panicked and uncertain. Using the Find My iPhone app, the friend managed to locate Bartell, incapacitated in her Chevrolet Spark, suffering from a severe head injury.

Cruelty Beyond the Act

Adding a layer of cruelty to the act, it was revealed that the suspects allegedly drove by the crash site to snap a photo as a grim memento. According to arrest affidavits, Koenig and Karol-Chik vowed to remain silent about the incident, while Kwak was instructed to deny involvement should the need arise.

Beyond the charge of first-degree murder, Koenig and Karol-Chik face additional charges of attempted murder and attempted assault. They are accused of throwing objects, including a statue and rocks, at cars in at least ten separate instances since February. The third suspect, Kwak, is not implicated in these additional acts of violence.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

