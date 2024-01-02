en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta

In a disturbing turn of events, a shooting on the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, located in southwest Atlanta, left three individuals injured on Tuesday afternoon. The police have confirmed that the victims were hurriedly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

Victim Conditions and Investigation

From the initial reports, one of the victims is battling critical injuries, while the other two, although injured, remained alert and conscious. The identity of the victims has been withheld to protect their privacy and safety. As the situation unfolds, local authorities are working tirelessly to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The area has been cordoned off as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Unfolding Scenario

Further details about the shooting remain scant as authorities continue to delve into the matter. The sequence of events leading up to the incident, the motive behind the shooting, and the identity of the perpetrator(s) remain unknown. The police have urged locals to remain patient and cooperative during this critical time, as they work to unravel the details of the incident.

Public Appeal

The Atlanta police have appealed to the public for any information that might assist them in the ongoing investigation. They have assured that the identity of those providing tips would be kept anonymous. As the city grapples with this shocking incident, the public’s cooperation is crucial in helping to bring the culprits to justice. This horrifying incident underscores the urgent need for stricter gun control measures and improved community safety initiatives.

0
Crime Safety United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Discovery of Remains Ends Five-Year Search for Missing Alabama Man

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Altercation Turns Fatal in Southeast Fresno

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Burglary Report and Robbery Threats Disrupt Peace in Basti District

By Rafia Tasleem

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City's Test of Justice ...
@Bangladesh · 1 min
Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City's Test of Justice ...
heart comment 0
Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China
New Year’s Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges
Off-Duty Minnesota Correctional Officers Step Up to Assist in Apprehending Suspect

By Waqas Arain

Off-Duty Minnesota Correctional Officers Step Up to Assist in Apprehending Suspect
Fatal Stabbing Shakes San Francisco’s South of Market Neighborhood

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Fatal Stabbing Shakes San Francisco's South of Market Neighborhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
18 seconds
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
33 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
1 min
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
1 min
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
1 min
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
1 min
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
1 min
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
1 min
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
1 min
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app