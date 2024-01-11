en English
Crime

Three-Decade Fugitive Atahar Beig Finally Apprehended

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Three-Decade Fugitive Atahar Beig Finally Apprehended

After nearly three decades of successful evasion, Atahar Beig, the primary suspect in a 1993 case involving attempted murder and rioting, was finally apprehended by the Dongri police. Beig had been on the run since he was declared an absconder in 2004 due to his consistent failure to appear in court. A standing warrant for his arrest had been fruitless due to a non-existent address listed in the case files and his subsequent disappearance following the demolition of BIT Chawl on Mohammed Ali Road where he formerly resided.

Wily Evasion Tactics

Beig, a master of disguise, had managed to keep the law at bay by altering his appearance and adding ‘Mirza’ to his name. The addition of this new surname, a common practice in his hometown of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, served as a smokescreen that threw pursuing officers off his trail. His changed appearance, which included a grown beard, and a new Aadhaar card bearing his new surname, compounded the difficulties faced by the police in identifying him.

Long-Awaited Arrest

The tide turned in August 2022 when Police Sub-Inspector Shyam Bhise, acting on a tip, confronted Beig at his supari shop in Nal Bazaar. Bhise’s persistent questioning led to Beig inadvertently revealing his true identity, thereby resulting in his arrest and subsequent confession at the police station. Beig admitted to adopting the surname ‘Mirza’ as a means of concealing his identity.

End of the Run

Beig’s arrest marks the end of a 29-year-long cat-and-mouse game with the authorities. It underscores the relentless pursuit of justice and the indomitable spirit of the police force. No matter how long it takes, justice, as seen in the case of Atahar Beig, will catch up eventually.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

