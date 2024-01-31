Cult Clash in Ebonyi Leaves Three Dead, Two Suspects Arrested.

In a tragic development from Ebonyi State, the local police command has confirmed the deaths of three individuals following a clash between rival cult factions in the Oriuzor community, located in the Ezza North Local Government area. The violent confrontation, which transpired on Sunday, resulted in fatalities that have sent shockwaves through the community.

According to DSP Joshua Ukandu, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ebonyi Command, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash. The police force has launched an active investigation into the incident to ascertain the underlying causes of the eruption of violence and the subsequent loss of life.

Restoring Order and Peace

In response to the incident, the police have taken swift action to restore law and order in the Oriuzor community. A team of officers has been deployed to the area to ensure peace and prevent any further disturbances. This move aims not only to protect the citizens but also to provide a conducive environment for an unfettered investigation.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the violent confrontation was a result of a supremacy battle between rival cult groups, leading to looting of properties and causing injuries. The Chairman of Ezza North LGA, Moses Ogodo-Ali, has assured that efforts are being made to calm the situation..