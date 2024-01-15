Three-Day Crime Wave Engulfs Oregon Towns

Communities in Oregon witnessed an unsettling surge in crime over three days, from January 12 through January 14. The towns of Hermiston, Pendleton, Irrigon, Boardman, and Ione were the settings for these offenses, as reported to local law enforcement.

Advertisment

Criminal Onset in Hermiston

The series of incidents commenced in Hermiston, where criminal mischief was reported on West Orchard Avenue. Further raising alarm, a child found a suspected gun at a residence. Welfare checks followed, concerning a child heard screaming and a person lying on the ground, enveloped in blankets. In the same town, a fraud notice was issued, and a house fire was reported, marking a grim start in the three-day crime wave.

Auto Theft and False Alarm in Pendleton

Advertisment

On January 13, Hermiston again turned into a hotspot for crime, with three stolen vehicles reported. The alleged buyer refused to return the vehicles, escalating the situation. Simultaneously, in Pendleton, an assault was reported, but it turned out to be a false alarm after the police concluded that no assault had occurred. An unrelated transformer fire in Irrigon added to the emergency services' workload.

Assaults and Scams Culminate Crime Wave

The final day of this crime spree, January 14, brought more unsettling news. An intoxicated man was reported for assault in Irrigon, while a domestic assault involving a stick was reported in Boardman. An Ione resident reported a scam involving a courier service, further sowing seeds of distrust within the community.

Throughout this period, arrests were made for various offenses, including domestic abuse, assault, probation violation, fleeing, reckless endangering, burglary, theft, and criminal conspiracy. Chance Clarke Thomas stood out amongst the arrested for domestic abuse and related charges. Christopher Scott Nelsen was apprehended for multiple offenses, including felony fleeing. Finally, Shawn Nathan Curtis and Devin Lindsey Christensen were arrested for burglary and theft at Eldorado Manor, concluding a tense three days for these Oregon towns.