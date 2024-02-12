Three Arrests in Separate Assault Cases Shake Cumberland County

In a string of disturbing incidents, Cumberland County deputies have made several arrests related to assault cases. Here's an overview of the recent events that have shaken the community.

Three Arrests in Separate Assault Cases

Joshua Ryan Bullard, 31, of Crossville, was apprehended following a harrowing incident on Deep Draw Road. Bullard and an unidentified female are accused of attacking a woman, resulting in over thirty hits and kicks. The victim was also kicked through a door and struck with a metal object, leaving a laceration on her forehead.

Christopher Dale Bradshaw's Arrest

In another incident, Christopher Dale Bradshaw, a 25-year-old city resident, was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman in Cumberland. Bradshaw reportedly punched and kicked the victim repeatedly inside a vehicle and at a residence.

Christopher E. Chapman's Attempted Rape Charge

The third arrest involved Christopher E. Chapman, 43, who has been accused of attempted rape. Chapman allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman on the Cumberland River Greenway. The victim identified Chapman as the assailant who grabbed her, put her in a chokehold, threw her into a fence, and held her down before fleeing the scene.