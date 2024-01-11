en English
Crime

Three Arrested Following Major Police Search Operation in Westmount

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Three Arrested Following Major Police Search Operation in Westmount

A 33-year-old man, identified as William Pieszchala, now faces a litany of charges including resisting arrest, following a significant police search operation on December 22 in Westmount. The operation resulted in the discovery of an assortment of weapons and illicit substances in two homes.

Seized Items and Estimated Value

The police confiscated three shotguns, two rifles, a considerable quantity of ammunition, stolen identification, and bank cards. In addition, they seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, carfentanyl, and methamphetamine. The total estimated value of the seized items is $3,700.

Co-Accused and Charges

Alongside Pieszchala, two other individuals were apprehended and charged. A 35-year-old woman faces charges mirroring those of Pieszchala, with additional charges related to firearms possession contrary to a probation order, and failing to comply with a release order. A 28-year-old man is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Court Proceedings

Pieszchala remains in custody, awaiting his court appearance in London to address all charges. The court proceedings mark the next step in this case, shedding light on the intricacies of the charges and the possible repercussions for the accused.

Crime
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

