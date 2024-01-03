en English
Crime

Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack

In a shocking incident in Thiruvananthapuram, a notorious gangster has been charged for a brutal attack on a dog. The distressing event unfolded in the residential district of Rajaji Nagar, painting a grim picture of animal cruelty.

A Brutal Attack in Broad Daylight

The assailant, identified as 32-year-old Prabhith, reportedly grew irate at the incessant barking of a dog as he walked past a house. Instead of ignoring the canine’s natural response, Prabhith returned with a machete, a grim determination clouding his judgement. In an act of inconceivable cruelty, he opened the dog’s cage and attacked the hapless animal while it was preoccupied with the biscuits he had offered.

Significant Injuries and Immediate Action

The victim of this gruesome act, a Labrador owned by 27-year-old Shabeek, son of Abdul Vahid, sustained significant injuries to its face. The dog required 16 stitches, a testament to the severity of the assault. Despite its wounds, the Labrador managed to bite the assailant’s hand and escape, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of danger. Shabeek promptly sought medical attention for the injured dog, ensuring its survival.

Legal Consequences and the Aftermath

A video capturing the grisly act circulated rapidly on social media, prompting police action. Prabhith is now facing charges under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming an animal, and under section 11 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the case. The accused claimed he attacked the dog after it bit him, a statement that is currently under verification. Meanwhile, the dog’s condition is reportedly stable, and the assailant was said to be under the influence of alcohol during the attack.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

