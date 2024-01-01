Thirsty Thursday’s Responds to New Year’s Eve Shooting, Reinforces Patron Safety

Thirsty Thursday’s Restaurant and Bar, in a recent statement, addressed the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred on its premises during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The incident, which spiraled out of a minor traffic dispute in the establishment’s parking lot, resulted in the tragic loss of Trevor Brown’s life.

The management of Thirsty Thursday’s, in light of the incident, offered their deepest condolences to the victim’s family, while reinforcing their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for their patrons.

Dispute, Not Ambush

The incident, initially suspected to be an ambush, was later clarified by the establishment to be a result of a minor traffic altercation. The shooter and the victim, both patrons of the restaurant, had been involved in a disagreement over parking space which escalated disastrously, leading to the fatal shooting of Trevor Brown.

Commitment to Patron Safety

In response to the tragedy, Thirsty Thursday’s management highlighted its strict no-firearms policy, underscoring its commitment to patron safety. The establishment, known for its vibrant ambiance and hospitality, expressed deep regret over the unfortunate incident, vowing to enhance its security measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Increasing Security Measures

As part of its commitment to fortify patron safety, Thirsty Thursday’s announced an increase in security measures. This includes deploying additional police personnel on-site to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests. The restaurant also encouraged anyone seeking further information on the incident or the enhanced security measures to reach out to Lindford Rosado, who is handling the matter.

