en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Thirsty Thursday’s Responds to New Year’s Eve Shooting, Reinforces Patron Safety

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Thirsty Thursday’s Responds to New Year’s Eve Shooting, Reinforces Patron Safety

Thirsty Thursday’s Restaurant and Bar, in a recent statement, addressed the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred on its premises during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The incident, which spiraled out of a minor traffic dispute in the establishment’s parking lot, resulted in the tragic loss of Trevor Brown’s life.

The management of Thirsty Thursday’s, in light of the incident, offered their deepest condolences to the victim’s family, while reinforcing their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for their patrons.

Dispute, Not Ambush

The incident, initially suspected to be an ambush, was later clarified by the establishment to be a result of a minor traffic altercation. The shooter and the victim, both patrons of the restaurant, had been involved in a disagreement over parking space which escalated disastrously, leading to the fatal shooting of Trevor Brown.

Commitment to Patron Safety

In response to the tragedy, Thirsty Thursday’s management highlighted its strict no-firearms policy, underscoring its commitment to patron safety. The establishment, known for its vibrant ambiance and hospitality, expressed deep regret over the unfortunate incident, vowing to enhance its security measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Increasing Security Measures

As part of its commitment to fortify patron safety, Thirsty Thursday’s announced an increase in security measures. This includes deploying additional police personnel on-site to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests. The restaurant also encouraged anyone seeking further information on the incident or the enhanced security measures to reach out to Lindford Rosado, who is handling the matter.

In a related development, Breaking Belize News, a leading news platform, used the opportunity to advertise its digital marketing packages. The platform invited the public to share their story with them, promising an engaging platform for people’s narratives and perspectives.

0
Belize Crime Security
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year Commences with Unexpected Power Outage in Belize

By Nimrah Khatoon

Unveiling 'John Doe': The Dual Life and Demise of Eugene Martinez

By Nitish Verma

Central Farm Village in Shock as Home Invasion Leaves Resident Robbed and Assaulted

By Olalekan Adigun

Belize's 2024 Vision: A Commitment to Infrastructure and Housing Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
@Belize · 1 day
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Belize’s Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year’s Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address
Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime
Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation’s Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project
14 seconds
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
35 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
5 mins
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
5 mins
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
6 mins
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
8 mins
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
8 mins
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
9 mins
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
9 mins
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
23 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
30 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app