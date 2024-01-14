Third Suspect Apprehended in Whitesboro Street Double Shooting

The net of justice has further tightened around the Whitesboro Street double shooting incident in Utica, NY, as U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in coordination with multiple local law enforcement agencies apprehended a third suspect, 31-year-old William Brooks, earlier today. The arrest marked a significant stride in the ongoing investigation into the chilling violence that unfolded on New Year’s Day 2024.

Collaborative Pursuit of Justice

Brooks, a native of Staten Island, was located in a residence in Utica following a concerted effort by the Task Force, Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Oneida County Probation. The arrest was executed smoothly, without any confrontation, underscoring the efficacy of the cooperative law enforcement operation. Prior to Brooks’ arrest, the Task Force had successfully apprehended two other male suspects linked to the shooting, both of whom surrendered without incident.

Charges Against the Suspect

Following his arrest, Brooks, who was evading parole at the time of his capture, was escorted to the Utica Police Department. An investigator from the Major Crimes Unit charged him with Attempted Assault in the first degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The charges reflect the gravity of the alleged crimes and the potential threat posed by the suspect.

Continuing Investigation

The case marks yet another grim reminder of the violence that continues to plague our streets. As the investigation continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding the double shooting, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice, committed to safeguarding the safety and security of the community. The arrest of Brooks is a testament to their relentless dedication and marks a significant step forward in bringing the perpetrators to account.