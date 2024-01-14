en English
Crime

Third Suspect Apprehended in Whitesboro Street Double Shooting

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Third Suspect Apprehended in Whitesboro Street Double Shooting

The net of justice has further tightened around the Whitesboro Street double shooting incident in Utica, NY, as U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in coordination with multiple local law enforcement agencies apprehended a third suspect, 31-year-old William Brooks, earlier today. The arrest marked a significant stride in the ongoing investigation into the chilling violence that unfolded on New Year’s Day 2024.

Collaborative Pursuit of Justice

Brooks, a native of Staten Island, was located in a residence in Utica following a concerted effort by the Task Force, Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Oneida County Probation. The arrest was executed smoothly, without any confrontation, underscoring the efficacy of the cooperative law enforcement operation. Prior to Brooks’ arrest, the Task Force had successfully apprehended two other male suspects linked to the shooting, both of whom surrendered without incident.

Charges Against the Suspect

Following his arrest, Brooks, who was evading parole at the time of his capture, was escorted to the Utica Police Department. An investigator from the Major Crimes Unit charged him with Attempted Assault in the first degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The charges reflect the gravity of the alleged crimes and the potential threat posed by the suspect.

Continuing Investigation

The case marks yet another grim reminder of the violence that continues to plague our streets. As the investigation continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding the double shooting, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice, committed to safeguarding the safety and security of the community. The arrest of Brooks is a testament to their relentless dedication and marks a significant step forward in bringing the perpetrators to account.

Crime United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

