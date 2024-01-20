Third Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting Incident; Child Shootings Raise Concern in St. Louis

Waterloo resident, 22-year-old Dajoniss Depree Morman-Jenkins, has been arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and willful injury causing serious injury. He is accused of assaulting and shooting Richard Sturdivant multiple times while the victim was sitting in his vehicle on the fateful morning of December 10. The arrest of Morman-Jenkins marks the third in connection with the December robbery and shooting incident.

A Brutal Assault and Robbery

According to the charges, Sturdivant was assaulted by individuals who emerged from a Chevrolet Avalanche. After being pulled from his vehicle, he was shot multiple times by Morman-Jenkins. As the victim lay injured, other assailants rifled through Sturdivant's pockets before making a swift escape. The bond for Morman-Jenkins has been set at $100,000.

Previous Arrests and Investigation

Prior to the arrest of Morman-Jenkins, two other suspects, 29-year-old Marqwane Shakeen Smith and 24-year-old Karondius Martea Kelly, also from Waterloo, were apprehended as part of the investigation. The Waterloo detectives have been relentless in their pursuit of justice, having obtained a warrant for Morman-Jenkins and successfully locating him with the assistance of the United States Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

