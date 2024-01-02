Thieves Carts Away with People’s Vehicles in Winstone

On a quiet winter morning in Winstone, the tranquil charm was shattered. The peaceful slumber of the sleepy town was disrupted between 7am and 8.45am, as thieves broke into a local property, orchestrating a significant theft.

Among the pilfered items were two distinct vehicles – a blue Volvo Estate bearing the registration HV18 XPX and a blue VW Golf with the registration WO16 UEX.

Alongside the vehicles, the criminals made off with car keys and a handbag, leaving behind a trail of shock and distress.