Crime

Thieves Carts Away with People’s Vehicles in Winstone

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
On a quiet winter morning in Winstone, the tranquil charm was shattered. The peaceful slumber of the sleepy town was disrupted between 7am and 8.45am, as thieves broke into a local property, orchestrating a significant theft.

Among the pilfered items were two distinct vehicles – a blue Volvo Estate bearing the registration HV18 XPX and a blue VW Golf with the registration WO16 UEX.

Alongside the vehicles, the criminals made off with car keys and a handbag, leaving behind a trail of shock and distress.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

