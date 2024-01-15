en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle

Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, orchestrated a series of theft that targeted unsuspecting gym users, skilfully pilfering bank cards from lockers and then using these stolen cards to fund an opulent lifestyle. The duo were linked to 18 reported thefts, with the victims’ total loss amounting to a staggering £250,000.

Living the High Life on Stolen Funds

Singh and Bruyea used the stolen funds to splurge on high-end technology, designer items, and other luxury goods. Their extravagant expenditures even included overseas holidays and a pedigree puppy. These stolen items were later resold for cash, further aiding their deceptive operation. Notable among the seized items were a Rolex watch and assorted designer sunglasses and jewelry.

Unmasking the Criminals

The Met’s economic crime team, steered by DC Luis Martins Da Silva, initiated a meticulous investigation. This involved tracking the pair’s phones and cars, as well as pinpointing them on CCTV footage. Their criminal activities came to light when a local officer observed a recurring pattern in the thefts.

Singh and Bruyea’s arrest occurred at Gatwick Airport when they returned from Paris, bearing designer goods funded by their ill-gotten gains.

Impact on Victims and Sentencing

The judge highlighted the profound emotional and professional repercussions of Singh and Bruyea’s crimes on the victims. Some victims no longer felt safe, while others witnessed an impact on their careers due to the stress of the incident.

Singh received a three-year prison sentence, while Bruyea was given a 20-month suspended sentence. Bruyea was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation program and undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. The sentencing occurred at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, January 10.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation
In a stunning revelation, a gun influencer, who gained popularity on social media, exploited a legal loophole to import machine guns into the United States. The influencer, known as Larry Vickers, used his relationships with small-town police departments to obtain permission to import these potentially deadly weapons, ostensibly for law enforcement demonstrations. This method effectively
Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation
Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged
12 mins ago
Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
12 mins ago
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
12 mins ago
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
12 mins ago
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
12 mins ago
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
Latest Headlines
World News
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
1 min
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
2 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
2 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
2 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
2 mins
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
6 mins
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
7 mins
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
7 mins
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
7 mins
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
12 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
33 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app