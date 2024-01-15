Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle

Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, orchestrated a series of theft that targeted unsuspecting gym users, skilfully pilfering bank cards from lockers and then using these stolen cards to fund an opulent lifestyle. The duo were linked to 18 reported thefts, with the victims’ total loss amounting to a staggering £250,000.

Living the High Life on Stolen Funds

Singh and Bruyea used the stolen funds to splurge on high-end technology, designer items, and other luxury goods. Their extravagant expenditures even included overseas holidays and a pedigree puppy. These stolen items were later resold for cash, further aiding their deceptive operation. Notable among the seized items were a Rolex watch and assorted designer sunglasses and jewelry.

Unmasking the Criminals

The Met’s economic crime team, steered by DC Luis Martins Da Silva, initiated a meticulous investigation. This involved tracking the pair’s phones and cars, as well as pinpointing them on CCTV footage. Their criminal activities came to light when a local officer observed a recurring pattern in the thefts.

Singh and Bruyea’s arrest occurred at Gatwick Airport when they returned from Paris, bearing designer goods funded by their ill-gotten gains.

Impact on Victims and Sentencing

The judge highlighted the profound emotional and professional repercussions of Singh and Bruyea’s crimes on the victims. Some victims no longer felt safe, while others witnessed an impact on their careers due to the stress of the incident.

Singh received a three-year prison sentence, while Bruyea was given a 20-month suspended sentence. Bruyea was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation program and undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. The sentencing occurred at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, January 10.