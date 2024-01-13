en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command in Nigeria for allegedly stealing a generator and a solar battery from a mosque. The arrests, as explained by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, were based on credible information leading detectives to the suspects. The revelation of this incident occurred on Saturday, shedding light on the ongoing struggle against theft and crime in the area.

Uncovering the Act

The first suspect was apprehended following suspicious movement around the mosque. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the theft of the generator and solar battery from mosques situated in the Hunkuyi and Nahuce villages. His confession didn’t stop at the crime’s execution but extended to its profiteering as well. He admitted to selling the stolen items to the second suspect, thereby implicating the latter in this illicit activity.

Progress of the Investigation

In the wake of these confessions, the police have managed to recover some exhibits, further solidifying the case against the suspects. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, promising more revelations in the future. The suspects, currently under custody, are expected to be charged to court once the investigation reaches its conclusion.

Implications and Awareness

The details of these arrests have been made public by the Kaduna State Police Command. By sharing this information, the police aim to increase awareness about such crimes, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in crime prevention. The intention behind this disclosure is not reproduction or redistribution, but rather a step towards fostering a safer society.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
In a chilling case that has left the United Kingdom shocked and saddened, a mother from Birmingham was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for recklessly endangering her child’s life. The woman was found guilty of intentionally poisoning her child with excessive doses of paracetamol and codeine. The child’s resultant liver failure necessitated a life-saving
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
CEO Arrested: A Child's Death, A Suitcase, and A Heart-Wrenching Note
17 mins ago
CEO Arrested: A Child's Death, A Suitcase, and A Heart-Wrenching Note
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
21 mins ago
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
4 mins ago
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
5 mins ago
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
12 mins ago
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
1 min
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
2 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
2 mins
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
3 mins
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
3 mins
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
3 mins
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
23 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app