Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command in Nigeria for allegedly stealing a generator and a solar battery from a mosque. The arrests, as explained by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, were based on credible information leading detectives to the suspects. The revelation of this incident occurred on Saturday, shedding light on the ongoing struggle against theft and crime in the area.

Uncovering the Act

The first suspect was apprehended following suspicious movement around the mosque. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the theft of the generator and solar battery from mosques situated in the Hunkuyi and Nahuce villages. His confession didn’t stop at the crime’s execution but extended to its profiteering as well. He admitted to selling the stolen items to the second suspect, thereby implicating the latter in this illicit activity.

Progress of the Investigation

In the wake of these confessions, the police have managed to recover some exhibits, further solidifying the case against the suspects. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, promising more revelations in the future. The suspects, currently under custody, are expected to be charged to court once the investigation reaches its conclusion.

Implications and Awareness

The details of these arrests have been made public by the Kaduna State Police Command. By sharing this information, the police aim to increase awareness about such crimes, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in crime prevention. The intention behind this disclosure is not reproduction or redistribution, but rather a step towards fostering a safer society.