Crime

The ‘Visha Oosi’ Cases: A Dark Chapter in Chennai’s Crime History

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
The ‘Visha Oosi’ Cases: A Dark Chapter in Chennai’s Crime History

Between 1970 and 1972, the bustling city of Chennai, India, became an unwitting stage for a series of chilling crimes that would eventually carve a grim niche in the annals of crime history. A gang, artfully masquerading as Customs officers, began targeting unsuspecting gold merchants and hawala operators. The victims, who were mostly found lodging around Chennai Central, had no inkling of the fate that awaited them.

The Deadly Modus Operandi

The criminals, cloaked in deception, would kidnap their chosen targets under the pretense of conducting inquiries. They used Pethidine, a potent opioid painkiller, to immobilize their victims. If the initial dose did not prove fatal, the gang would not hesitate to kill. The victims’ bodies were stripped bare and discarded along the desolate stretches of the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, adding a macabre touch to the already heinous crimes.

Profiting from Murder

The gang’s modus operandi extended beyond mere murder. They would loot their victims of cash and other valuables, fueling their criminal activities. This ill-gotten wealth emboldened them to continue their murderous spree, leading to an escalation in crime that sent shockwaves through the city.

The Breakthrough and Aftermath

The series of crimes, which later came to be known as the ‘visha oosi’ or ‘poisonous injection’ cases, remained a formidable challenge for law enforcement until a breakthrough in 1972. The disappearance of Thaika Thambi, a victim of the gang, marked a turning point in the investigation. The probe, led by the Crime Branch CID, resulted in a confession from an informant. This paved the way for the arrest of the main suspects, including the pharmacist who had orchestrated the crime.

The trial that followed saw four individuals sentenced to death and another four to life imprisonment. The then Inspector General of Police F.V. Arul described the crimes as a ‘ruthless plot without parallel in the history of crime.’

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

