Crime

The Virgin Islands: A Retrospective of January-June 2023

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
The Virgin Islands: A Retrospective of January-June 2023

The year 2023 in the Virgin Islands was marked by several significant events that shaped the course of the territory’s history. From commemorating the 175th anniversary of Emancipation Day, to the unfolding of legal battles and implementation of key measures to safeguard the islands’ heritage, the first half of the year was far from ordinary.

175th Anniversary of Emancipation Day

In a tribute to those affected by the 1848 uprising, the islands celebrated the 175th anniversary of Emancipation Day. The ceremonies served as a reminder of the territory’s past, and a testament to the resilience and unyielding spirit of its people.

Key Legal Developments

The year also saw the Third Circuit Court of Appeals denying the EPA’s attempt to force the St. Croix refinery to obtain a new permit. This ruling, which stated that the EPA’s authority was limited to new facilities, marked a significant legal development for the islands.

Establishment of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas was officially initiated. With a governing board in place and Kristina ‘Kitty’ Edwards steering the helm as director, the division is poised to safeguard the islands’ natural beauty and biodiversity.

Human Trafficking Act and Related Legal Proceedings

As allegations related to Jeffrey Epstein’s activities escalated in court, the Virgin Islands government planned to introduce a Human Trafficking Act. This preemptive measure is expected to boost the territory’s existing legal framework against human trafficking.

Noteworthy Appointments and Tragic Losses

The University of the Virgin Islands made a historic move by appointing Karen M. Carty as its first female director of Athletics. However, the islands also mourned the loss of Officer Delberth Phipps, Jr., who was tragically killed in the line of duty.

Land Preservation and Legal Controversies

The National Park Service unveiled a plan to replace the Caneel Bay resort, ensuring a significant portion of the land remained undeveloped. Legal controversies also ensued over the rights to the Caneel Bay Resort property.

Settlements and Controversial Decisions

Leon Black, with ties to Epstein, reached a settlement with the V.I. government for $62.5 million in relation to sex trafficking investigations. The Virgin Islands government also settled a lawsuit with JPMorgan Chase for $75 million, without the bank admitting liability. Amidst these settlements, a controversial land swap on St. John was authorized.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Protests

Almost 90% of the territory’s utility poles were replaced with more resilient ones, marking a significant step towards enhancing the islands’ infrastructure. However, teachers on St. Croix staged protests against working conditions, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the territory’s educational domain.

As we head into the remaining months of 2023, the Virgin Islands continues to navigate its unique journey, with its people standing resilient amidst the changes, challenges, and victories.

