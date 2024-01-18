en English
Cameroon

The Unveiled Truth: Unraveling the Mysterious Murder of Journalist Martinez Zogo

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
The Unveiled Truth: Unraveling the Mysterious Murder of Journalist Martinez Zogo

A year on from the shocking abduction and brutal murder of journalist Martinez Zogo in Cameroon, the full truth of what transpired remains shrouded in mystery, as authorities continue to grapple with an investigation fraught with obstructions. Zogo, a radio host on Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on January 17, 2023, in Yaoundé, the country’s capital. His body was found four days later bearing the telltale signs of extreme torture and violence.

Unveiling the Horrors

Details from the official investigation file, obtained by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), divulge the horrifying ordeal Zogo was subjected to. Beyond the kidnappers’ brutal physical assault, the torture inflicted on him included the use of a cutter, taser, and baton, as well as mutilation. The forensic doctors reported nearly 30 injuries, concluding that the cause of Zogo’s death was the multiple bouts of violence inflicted upon him.

Unraveling the Ties

Initial findings have linked the heinous crime to elements within the country’s intelligence agency, the General Directorate of Foreign Intelligence (DGRE), and a media tycoon, known only as ‘AB’. Soldiers connected to the DGRE’s LICLAN unit, specializing in clandestine surveillance, were implicated in the abduction. Further investigation has unveiled connections between Lt. Col. Justin Danwe, the head of operations at the DGRE, and ‘AB’, who allegedly instructed Danwe to ‘silence’ Zogo due to his accusations of embezzlement against ‘AB’. Danwe has since admitted to receiving payment for the operation.

Obstacles in the Path of Justice

The progress of the investigation has been impeded by several factors, including the deletion of critical communication records and the dismissal of two judges overseeing the case. The full analysis of seized evidence is still pending, and the actual scene of the murder has yet to be formally identified. The case remains open, and the pursuit for justice continues, as the world watches, awaiting the complete unveiling of the truth behind the gruesome murder of Martinez Zogo.

Cameroon Crime
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

