The Unresolved Disappearance of Anthony Meunier: A Year On

Just shy of a year, the vanishing of 50-year-old Anthony Meunier from Concord continues to baffle the local authorities. The unsettling ripples of his disappearance, first reported to the Concord Police Department on February 20, 2023, continue to spread through the community.

The Last Known Whereabouts

According to the police records, Meunier was last encountered by a family member on the Friday preceding his reported disappearance. Adding to the mystery, surveillance footage from the same day places him at the Bangor Savings Bank’s ATM at 100 Loudon Road. The time stamp on the footage reads 11:10 a.m, capturing Meunier in the act of a transaction.

Tracing Connections and Seeking Public Help

The police have highlighted that Meunier has known associations with individuals residing on Airport Road. However, it remains uncertain whether these connections play any role in his missing status. In a bid to unearth more information and possibly locate Meunier, the Concord Police have taken their plea to the public.

They are urging anyone with any shred of information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – about Meunier’s whereabouts to reach out to Detective Paul Shaughnessy at 603-230-4934. Recognizing the potential fear of retribution, they have also provided avenues for anonymous tips. The Concord Regional Crimeline can be reached at 603-226-3100 or tips can be submitted online at their website.

A Community Holds Its Breath

As the one-year mark of Meunier’s disappearance looms, the Concord community remains hopeful. The search for Anthony Meunier, a man who seemingly vanished without a trace, continues with renewed vigour. It’s a stark reminder that the story isn’t over until it’s over, and for now, the final chapter in Meunier’s story remains unwritten.