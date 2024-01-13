en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Unresolved Disappearance of Anthony Meunier: A Year On

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
The Unresolved Disappearance of Anthony Meunier: A Year On

Just shy of a year, the vanishing of 50-year-old Anthony Meunier from Concord continues to baffle the local authorities. The unsettling ripples of his disappearance, first reported to the Concord Police Department on February 20, 2023, continue to spread through the community.

The Last Known Whereabouts

According to the police records, Meunier was last encountered by a family member on the Friday preceding his reported disappearance. Adding to the mystery, surveillance footage from the same day places him at the Bangor Savings Bank’s ATM at 100 Loudon Road. The time stamp on the footage reads 11:10 a.m, capturing Meunier in the act of a transaction.

Tracing Connections and Seeking Public Help

The police have highlighted that Meunier has known associations with individuals residing on Airport Road. However, it remains uncertain whether these connections play any role in his missing status. In a bid to unearth more information and possibly locate Meunier, the Concord Police have taken their plea to the public.

They are urging anyone with any shred of information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – about Meunier’s whereabouts to reach out to Detective Paul Shaughnessy at 603-230-4934. Recognizing the potential fear of retribution, they have also provided avenues for anonymous tips. The Concord Regional Crimeline can be reached at 603-226-3100 or tips can be submitted online at their website.

A Community Holds Its Breath

As the one-year mark of Meunier’s disappearance looms, the Concord community remains hopeful. The search for Anthony Meunier, a man who seemingly vanished without a trace, continues with renewed vigour. It’s a stark reminder that the story isn’t over until it’s over, and for now, the final chapter in Meunier’s story remains unwritten.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 seconds ago
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
Ryan Kelly, a man hailing from Crumlin, Dublin 12, has accepted guilt for possession of an illegal firearm and corresponding ammunition, as declared before the Special Criminal Court. Arrested on November 23, 2021, he was found carrying a .38 special calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and five associated rounds on Captain’s Road. The context of
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
Voice Speaks Out on Crime; South Korean Artists Demand Justice for Lee Sun kyun
7 mins ago
Voice Speaks Out on Crime; South Korean Artists Demand Justice for Lee Sun kyun
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
7 mins ago
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
70-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Three in Maricopa
13 seconds ago
70-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Three in Maricopa
Manchester Man Charged with Arson in Two Major Fires
4 mins ago
Manchester Man Charged with Arson in Two Major Fires
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
4 mins ago
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
Latest Headlines
World News
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
14 seconds
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
25 seconds
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
1 min
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
1 min
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
1 min
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
2 mins
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
2 mins
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
2 mins
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
2 mins
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
57 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app