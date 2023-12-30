en English
Crime

The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary Nosa Odia

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST
The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary Nosa Odia

On the eve of Christmas, a wave of shock and disbelief swept over Benin City, Edo State, as the news of the brutal murder of broadcast journalist Hilary Nosa Odia echoed through the streets. Known as a beacon of positivity and peace, Hilary was tragically killed around the 2nd East Circular, a grim shadow cast over the holiday festivities. The talented broadcaster, who served Independent Television and Radio with unwavering dedication, was admired for his jovial nature, diverse voice skills, and his firm stance against oppression.

A Pillar of Support, Snuffed Out

The firstborn of his family, Hilary was more than a sibling to his brothers and sisters – he was a central figure who everyone leaned on for support and advice. Over six feet tall, his physical stature mirrored his towering personality. His brother, Osa Odia, paints a picture of a man who was a source of constant encouragement and inspiration. Hilary’s last interaction with Osa was a poignant one. On the day of his death, he gifted Osa a pair of designer slippers and expressed his gratitude for Osa’s encouragement to pursue further education in Mass Communication, a milestone he had achieved just a day before his untimely demise.

(Read Also: Street Child: Battling Human Trafficking in Benin, Nigeria)

A Life Dedicated to Service and Justice

Hilary’s dedication extended beyond his broadcasting career. As a member of Man O’ War Nigeria, he held the important position of deputy commandant of finance. His colleagues at the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Independent Television remember him fondly for his peaceful nature and opposition to injustice. The news of his death sent ripples of sorrow through the community, a testament to the impact he had on those around him.

(Read Also: Nigeria: A Rollercoaster of Events in Entertainment, Politics, Trade, and Technology)

Rejecting the Cult Clash Theory

Despite the police’s initial suggestion that Hilary’s death was the result of a cult clash, Osa firmly refutes this claim. Hilary was shot at close range beneath one of his ears, suggesting a targeted assassination rather than a random act of violence. The family firmly believes Hilary was not involved in any cult activities, casting doubt on the police’s theory and demanding justice for their beloved Hilary.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

