The 'Three Stooges' of Beaumont: A Comical Crime Scene Unfolds in Texas

In a twist of events befitting a comedy script, the Beaumont Police Department in Texas is on the hunt for an unusual trio of armed robbery suspects. The suspects, now being humorously likened to 'Larry, Curly, and Moe' of the iconic Three Stooges, are wanted for an armed robbery at a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in Beaumont on New Year's Eve. The incident unfurled shortly before 9 a.m., and despite the gravity of the situation, the suspects' clumsy actions during the robbery have garnered them a certain degree of infamy.

Advertisment

A Comical Crime Scene

As per the details released by the police, the masked suspects, armed with handguns, slipped and fell in the restaurant while threatening employees and demanding money. Their distinctive clothing and the blue vehicle they used to leave the scene were captured on surveillance video footage, which the Beaumont Police Department later released on Facebook.

The Hunt for the 'Three Stooges'

Advertisment

While the suspects' actions may have been comical, their crime was far from a laughing matter. The Beaumont police have now issued an appeal to the public, asking for assistance in identifying the individuals. They have assured that anyone sharing information with the Beaumont police or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

Seeking Information, Ensuring Anonymity

The police department has urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that all tips provided through the Crime Stoppers' P3 Tips app will be handled confidentially. As the hunt for the 'Three Stooges' of Beaumont continues, it's a stark reminder that, while crime doesn't pay, sometimes it does slip and fall.