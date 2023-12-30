The Symbiosis of Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: Insights from Hugo Acha

In the face of surging migrant influxes from various African nations converging in Tunisia, efforts are being made to manage the situation. Border control measures and a plan to repatriate migrants have been announced while European leaders express concerns about the impact of mass migration on national identity and cultural values. Amid these developments, Hugo Acha, a security expert, shines a light on a darker undercurrent: the symbiotic relationship between organized crime, migration, and poverty.

Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: A Vicious Cycle

Organized crime thrives on the vulnerabilities of the impoverished and migrating masses. The two primary engines of these illicit operations are drug trafficking and human trafficking. Criminal syndicates exploit the desperation of individuals, partnering with human smugglers – or ‘coyotes’ – to perpetuate a cyclical pattern of poverty, migration, and criminal activity.

A Profitable Venture for Criminal Organizations

Notably, the surge in migration, especially towards the United States, has proven lucrative for organized crime. Shadowy agents are cashing in on the crisis, charging exorbitant prices to guide individuals to the southern U.S. border. This troubling trend is not just limited to criminal gangs; a former Customs and Border Protection officer has been implicated in smuggling undocumented aliens.

Addressing the Underlying Issues

The complex interplay between organized crime, migration, and poverty necessitates comprehensive solutions. These must not only tackle the criminal elements but also the socio-economic factors driving them. Acha’s insights, shared with Fernando del Rincón from CNN, underscore the urgency of this task.

Finally, the article also addresses privacy concerns associated with the CNN website. It outlines various data usage aspects, including system improvements, fraud prevention, advertising effectiveness, and personalizing content and ads. The potential sharing and sale of customer data to third-party vendors is also mentioned, reminding users to exercise caution and understand the implications of their digital footprint.