Crime

The Symbiosis of Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: Insights from Hugo Acha

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
The Symbiosis of Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: Insights from Hugo Acha

In the face of surging migrant influxes from various African nations converging in Tunisia, efforts are being made to manage the situation. Border control measures and a plan to repatriate migrants have been announced while European leaders express concerns about the impact of mass migration on national identity and cultural values. Amid these developments, Hugo Acha, a security expert, shines a light on a darker undercurrent: the symbiotic relationship between organized crime, migration, and poverty.

Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: A Vicious Cycle

Organized crime thrives on the vulnerabilities of the impoverished and migrating masses. The two primary engines of these illicit operations are drug trafficking and human trafficking. Criminal syndicates exploit the desperation of individuals, partnering with human smugglers – or ‘coyotes’ – to perpetuate a cyclical pattern of poverty, migration, and criminal activity.

A Profitable Venture for Criminal Organizations

Notably, the surge in migration, especially towards the United States, has proven lucrative for organized crime. Shadowy agents are cashing in on the crisis, charging exorbitant prices to guide individuals to the southern U.S. border. This troubling trend is not just limited to criminal gangs; a former Customs and Border Protection officer has been implicated in smuggling undocumented aliens.

Addressing the Underlying Issues

The complex interplay between organized crime, migration, and poverty necessitates comprehensive solutions. These must not only tackle the criminal elements but also the socio-economic factors driving them. Acha’s insights, shared with Fernando del Rincón from CNN, underscore the urgency of this task.

Finally, the article also addresses privacy concerns associated with the CNN website. It outlines various data usage aspects, including system improvements, fraud prevention, advertising effectiveness, and personalizing content and ads. The potential sharing and sale of customer data to third-party vendors is also mentioned, reminding users to exercise caution and understand the implications of their digital footprint.

Crime
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

