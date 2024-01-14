en English
Crime

The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case

In a chilling narrative that ensnared the nation’s attention, Swati M, a nurse hailing from Telangana, masterminded an elaborate murder plot that involved the killing of her husband Sudhakar Reddy and an audacious attempt of identity swapping. Swati’s lover, a physiotherapist named Rajesh, was her accomplice in this diabolical plan. The macabre series of events transpired in 2017 when, in a calculated move, Swati administered anesthesia to her unsuspecting husband. Once Sudhakar was incapacitated, he was brutally killed by blows to his head.

The Plot Thickens

In a grim attempt to eliminate all traces of their heinous act, the pair disposed of Sudhakar’s body by setting it ablaze in a forest. But the plot took a more sinister turn when Swati disfigured Rajesh with acid to disguise him as her deceased husband. Swati then presented the acid-injured Rajesh to her in-laws, claiming he was Sudhakar and had been the victim of an acid attack. The ruse initially succeeded as the unsuspecting family took ‘Sudhakar’ to the hospital for plastic surgery.

Unraveling of a Deceit

The meticulously crafted deception began to falter when Rajesh, assuming Sudhakar’s identity, refused to consume mutton soup at the hospital, insisting he was a vegetarian. This was a stark contradiction to Sudhakar’s well-known dietary habits and it aroused suspicion among the family members. Further questioning and subsequent investigation, including fingerprint analysis, led to the shocking revelation of the truth.

Arrest and Cultural Impact

Swati was arrested on December 10, 2017, for the murder of her husband. It is suggested that Swati may have drawn inspiration for her convoluted scheme from a Telugu movie titled ‘Evadu’, which involves a plot of plastic surgery and identity swapping. However, the case has transcended the boundaries of crime and culture, becoming the inspiration for a Netflix series, aptly named ‘Killer Soup’, based loosely on these chilling events.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

