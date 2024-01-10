en English
Crime

The Silent Storm: Ignored Crime Syndicates in Ecuador During Correa’s Presidency

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
The Silent Storm: Ignored Crime Syndicates in Ecuador During Correa's Presidency

During the presidency of Rafael Correa in Ecuador, a silent storm brewed beneath the surface. Allegations and concerns about the presence and activities of international and domestic criminal organizations mushroomed, but these issues were, reportedly, largely ignored by the government. The reasons behind this alleged inaction remain shrouded in mystery, with conjectures ranging from a lack of resources and potential corruption to political considerations.

Foreign Crime Syndicates: A Tangled Web

The involvement of foreign crime syndicates, particularly from Mexico and Colombia, turned Ecuador into a hotbed for illicit activities. The country’s strategic location, nestled between these two nations, made it an attractive transit point for narcotics destined for North America and Europe. However, the government’s alleged inertia in the face of this burgeoning menace has raised eyebrows and triggered debates about the country’s national security.

The Ignored Underworld: Impact on Ecuador’s Security

The presence of these crime groups has left an indelible scar on the security landscape in Ecuador. It led to a surge in violence and undermined the rule of law, leaving citizens and institutions alike grappling with the repercussions. The government’s alleged failure to tackle the issue of organized crime effectively during Correa’s tenure has cast a long shadow over the integrity of law enforcement institutions, raising concerns about the country’s ability to combat crime and maintain peace.

Unraveling the Crime Syndicates: A Dive into the Dark

Among the myriad incidents cited as evidence of the government’s alleged inaction are the escape of a dangerous leader of the narcocriminal gang Los Choneros, the attempted takeover of a television station, and the declaration of a state of emergency by the government. Major illegal gangs like Los Choneros, Los Lobos, and Los Tiguerones wreaked havoc across the country, with their criminal activities extending to drug trafficking, assassinations, extortion, and money laundering. Such occurrences underscore the high level of violence and Ecuador’s significant role in international drug trafficking.

In conclusion, the issue of organized crime in Ecuador during Correa’s presidency remains a contentious topic. A thorough examination of these concerns is crucial to safeguarding Ecuador’s national security and restoring the integrity of its law enforcement institutions.

Crime Ecuador
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

