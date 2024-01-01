The Silent Crisis: Violence Against Women in 2023

In 2023, the alarming death toll of women and girls at the hands of male perpetrators rose to 99, a figure likely underestimated due to reporting delays and legal restrictions concealing offenders’ identities. This chilling statistic, reported by MailOnline, reveals a societal crisis that cannot be ignored. The previous year, 125 women were killed by men, accounting for 95 percent of all female homicide victims.

Victims’ Stories Highlight the Grim Reality

The first known case of 2023 involved 84-year-old Beatrice Corry, whose son admitted manslaughter under diminished responsibility. The list of victims spans all ages and backgrounds, including Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie, teenager Elianne Andam, student Grace O’Malley Kumar, and mother of four Alison Bowen. Each case underscores the persistent issue of violence against women and girls.

Emma Pattison and her daughter were murdered by her husband. Elianne Andam was stabbed on her way to school. Glenna Siviter’s death was linked to an assault on a nearby man. Lianne Gordon was fatally shot while protecting her children. Taiwo Abodunde was found dead with her husband charged, and Alison Bowen was found lifeless at home, her husband also charged. The list continues with grim repetition, each name a stark reminder of the pervasive violence faced by women.

Exploring the Roots of Violence

In Sweden, social services have been legally tasked with treating men who exert violence against women in intimate relationships. A study conducted through interviews with 16 social workers, who provide treatment for male perpetrators of violence, sheds light on the professionals’ understanding of the roots of men’s violence against women. They attribute the violence to childhood trauma and severe problems in regulating emotions, reflecting a psychotherapeutic knowledge base that dominates social work in this area.

Addressing Violence Against Women on a Global Scale

On November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the world unites to raise awareness of this ongoing human rights issue. Despite efforts by government officials and international leaders, violence against women and girls remains rampant, with many victims unable to seek help and domestic violence laws often poorly enforced.

The United Nations officially designated November 25th as a day of activism, kicking off 16 days of worldwide efforts to eliminate violence against women. But the stories of the 99 women and girls killed in 2023 alone serve as a sobering reminder that much work remains to be done.