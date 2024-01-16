The Secret Diaries of Matteo Messina Denaro: A Glimpse into the Mind of a Mafia Boss

A trove of secret diaries belonging to the late Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as 'Diabolik' and the 'boss of bosses,' were discovered following his arrest in January 2023. Denaro, who managed to evade the authorities for three decades, penned these intimate journals that reveal his thoughts on various topics, from his criminal lifestyle to his complex relationship with his daughter Lorenza.

Unveiling the Mind of the Mafia Boss

The diaries, captured after Denaro's arrest, provide a rare glimpse into the mental world of one of Sicily's most notorious criminals. They contain references to mafia culture and to his criminal life, but they also reveal a man grappling with guilt and a sense of impotence as a father. In one entry, Denaro expressed his anger towards journalists, echoing the sentiments of former U.S. President Donald Trump. He felt validated by Trump's criticism of reporters as being among the most dishonest people.

The Estranged Relationship with His Daughter

Another recurring theme in the diaries revolves around Lorenza, Denaro's estranged daughter. The mafia boss expressed resentment towards Lorenza's desire for a normal life, which stood in stark contrast to his own existence. Yet, he also revealed feelings of guilt for not being there for her. His writings contain mentions of stalking Lorenza, even as the police were pursuing him, driven by a desire to see her before he could 'die serenely'.

An Undercover Operation and The End

Denaro was eventually apprehended during an undercover operation at a private hospital where he was seeking chemotherapy treatment under a false identity. He died nine months later due to colon cancer. But even in his final days, and despite being convicted of over 50 murders, Denaro denied any involvement with the Cosa Nostra during interrogations. Instead, he claimed to be a victim of political and journalistic targeting. His diaries echo this sentiment, but they also express his acceptance of his fate, shaped by his upbringing as the son of another mafia figure.