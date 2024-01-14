en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria’s Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria’s Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths

Edo State in Nigeria, a region steeped in rich historical significance, has been shaken by a grim tally of over 180 fatalities stemming from cult clashes and gun violence during the period from January 2021 through December 2023, according to a report by the Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND). Utilizing their P4P Peace Map, PIND has unveiled a disturbing increase in cult-related deaths across the state.

The Epicenter: Benin City

Benin City, the state’s bustling capital, has been the hardest hit by this wave of violence, recording the highest death toll at 97 individuals. However, the bloodshed is not contained within the capital’s boundaries, with other areas such as Ogbegbe, Ewu-Esan LGA, Egbeta, and Ekpoma also facing the brutal repercussions of these clashes.

An Alarming Trend

Recent events in December 2023 underscore the escalating severity of the situation, with more than 30 deaths resulting from gang clashes in that month alone. Among the casualties were a woman in Ogiso quarters, a journalist, the leader of a local vigilante, and the head of a vigilante group at a motor park in the Ekosodin community.

The Underlying Causes

As per PIND’s conflict tracker, the main drivers of such violence are the struggles for supremacy and territorial control among rival cults, vigilante violence, disputes over the collection of illegal levies, and wide-ranging criminal activities. The current wave of killings, if unchecked, has the potential to escalate, potentially leading to a cycle of reprisal violence and extended battles for supremacy among cult gangs. Such an escalation could assume criminal, communal, and political dimensions, further disrupting the socio-economic and political landscape, especially in the run-up to the governorship election in September 2024.

The report serves as a clarion call, urging peace actors, the state government, and community leaders to join forces to address the root causes of this ongoing violence, before the situation spirals further out of control.

0
Crime Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
In a wave of lawsuits shaking the foundations of private detention management, inmates have risen to challenge X Corp., a corporation with a stake in the administration of detention facilities. The legal actions lodged by these inmates serve as an outcry against the inhumane treatment they endured while under the corporation’s custody. Unveiling a Dark
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
Undercover Sting Operation Leads to Sentence for Man Attempting to Meet Minor
8 mins ago
Undercover Sting Operation Leads to Sentence for Man Attempting to Meet Minor
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
10 mins ago
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
3 mins ago
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
Boston Chinatown Massacre: The Quest for Justice Continues
7 mins ago
Boston Chinatown Massacre: The Quest for Justice Continues
Teenager Hospitalized After School Shooting in Miami
8 mins ago
Teenager Hospitalized After School Shooting in Miami
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
4 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
5 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
5 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
6 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
6 mins
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
7 mins
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
7 mins
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
7 mins
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app