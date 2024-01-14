The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria’s Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths

Edo State in Nigeria, a region steeped in rich historical significance, has been shaken by a grim tally of over 180 fatalities stemming from cult clashes and gun violence during the period from January 2021 through December 2023, according to a report by the Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND). Utilizing their P4P Peace Map, PIND has unveiled a disturbing increase in cult-related deaths across the state.

The Epicenter: Benin City

Benin City, the state’s bustling capital, has been the hardest hit by this wave of violence, recording the highest death toll at 97 individuals. However, the bloodshed is not contained within the capital’s boundaries, with other areas such as Ogbegbe, Ewu-Esan LGA, Egbeta, and Ekpoma also facing the brutal repercussions of these clashes.

An Alarming Trend

Recent events in December 2023 underscore the escalating severity of the situation, with more than 30 deaths resulting from gang clashes in that month alone. Among the casualties were a woman in Ogiso quarters, a journalist, the leader of a local vigilante, and the head of a vigilante group at a motor park in the Ekosodin community.

The Underlying Causes

As per PIND’s conflict tracker, the main drivers of such violence are the struggles for supremacy and territorial control among rival cults, vigilante violence, disputes over the collection of illegal levies, and wide-ranging criminal activities. The current wave of killings, if unchecked, has the potential to escalate, potentially leading to a cycle of reprisal violence and extended battles for supremacy among cult gangs. Such an escalation could assume criminal, communal, and political dimensions, further disrupting the socio-economic and political landscape, especially in the run-up to the governorship election in September 2024.

The report serves as a clarion call, urging peace actors, the state government, and community leaders to join forces to address the root causes of this ongoing violence, before the situation spirals further out of control.