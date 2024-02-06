The Rise of Vishing Scams: A $1,400 Median Loss and Ways to Protect Yourself

In 2022, the median losses reported by victims of vishing scams—a type of voice phishing operation—stood at a staggering $1,400. This cybersecurity attack involves scammers, often impersonating authoritative figures like IRS agents or bank officials, who employ phone calls to deceitfully obtain sensitive personal information. The disclosed data may range from credit card details and bank account information to Social Security numbers and passwords.

The Rise of Vishing Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has observed an upsurge in these scams, aided by technological advancements like caller ID spoofing and AI-powered voice imitation. These technologies make the calls seem more legitimate, increasing the likelihood of victims falling for the scam. One of the most notable victims of a vishing attack was MGM Resorts International. In September 2023, the company fell prey to a significant vishing attack resulting in an estimated loss of $100 million.

Combatting Vishing Scams

As the threat of vishing scams looms large, consumers are advised to exercise caution with unsolicited phone calls and to refrain from sharing personal details over the phone. Tools like multi-factor authentication can strengthen security, making it harder for scammers to gain access to personal accounts. Credit monitoring services such as CreditWise from Capital One and IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit can also help detect and prevent identity theft.

When Vishing Strikes: What to Do?

If one falls prey to a vishing scam, it is crucial to report the incident and immediately take steps to secure compromised accounts. In this digital age, CNBC Select emphasizes the significance of remaining vigilant against such scams and provides service journalism to help readers make informed financial decisions.