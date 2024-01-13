en English
Crime

The Rise of ‘Pig Butchering’: A New Menace in Online Scams

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
The Rise of ‘Pig Butchering’: A New Menace in Online Scams

In the labyrinthine world of online scams, a new menace lurks: ‘pig butchering.’ A term drawn from the Chinese phrase, sha zhu pan, it paints a chilling picture of fraudsters ‘fattening up’ their victims with ostentatious displays of wealth, emotional manipulation, and promises of luxurious lives before ruthlessly exploiting them financially. This sophisticated scam, appearing innocuous at first with a simple text message, quickly spirals into a vortex of deceit and financial devastation.

Prelude to the Scam

The scam begins with a rapport-building exercise. The scammer presents themselves as a wealthy individual, sharing a lifestyle of affluence and success that magnetizes unsuspecting victims. As the bond strengthens, the scammer introduces the idea of teaching the victim how to trade in cryptocurrencies or foreign currencies through counterfeit trading platforms, which falsely display substantial profits.

The Moment of Truth

The sting in the tail comes when victims try to withdraw their ‘profits,’ or when they can no longer provide new funds. The platforms abruptly shut down their accounts, and an urgent demand for payments ensues. In the ensuing panic, the scammer, under the guise of a friend offering assistance, convinces the victims to transfer their remaining funds. The block soon follows, leaving the victims in a state of shock and betrayal.

The Harsh Reality of Online Scams

The realization of the scam can take weeks, with the acceptance and reporting of the incident taking even longer due to embarrassment and disbelief. Interestingly, many scammers are not the ultimate beneficiaries of this deceit. Often, they are trafficked to countries like Cambodia, Laos, or Myanmar to work for scamming syndicates. Despite the issue’s recognition by law enforcement, the recovery of losses remains a challenge. U.S. authorities have been able to recoup only a tiny fraction of the billions lost to investment scams annually.

The report cites the cases of ‘Kaimi,’ who lost over $120,000, and ‘Dennis,’ who lost an astronomical $500,000, underscoring the ruinous impact of this scam.

0
Crime Cybersecurity Investments
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

