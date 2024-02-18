The Rise and Fall of Somali Gangs and Yardies in Edinburgh's Drug Scene

In the shadowy lanes of Edinburgh, a city celebrated for its rich history and cultural heritage, a different kind of narrative unfolded in the 90s and early 2000s. This narrative was not about historic battles or literary figures, but about the rise and fall of Somali gangs and Yardies in the city's drug scene. These groups, originating from London and Birmingham, ventured into Edinburgh with the aim of dominating its lucrative drug trade. Their presence marked a period of heightened violence and turmoil, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

The Arrival and Ascent

The saga began when a Somalian drug gang from London saw an opportunity in Edinburgh's burgeoning drug market. Their operations quickly escalated to making an estimated £15,000 a week, a testament to their swift grip on the local drug scene. Flaunting their newfound wealth, they attracted not just envy but increased scrutiny from the law enforcement. Parallelly, the Yardies, predominantly Jamaican gangsters, also made their foray, aiming to introduce Scots to crack cocaine. Their strategy involved leveraging local sex workers for distribution, a move that further intensified the drug wars within the city.

Law Enforcement's Battle

The turning point came in 2001 when Edinburgh's police found themselves up against a formidable challenge - a gang of Yardies had entrenched themselves in Leith, spreading their operations across Edinburgh. It took a concerted effort of five months to dismantle this ring, seizing substantial quantities of drugs in the process. Yet, the battle was far from over. The Brum Yardies' attempted resurgence in 2010 was met with robust police action, thwarting their efforts once again. Meanwhile, the Somali gangs' internal strife culminated in the tragic shooting of Mohammed Abdi, the son of a Muslim cleric, in 2013. This incident, which led to the conviction of three individuals for a total of 75 years, significantly weakened their stronghold in Edinburgh.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Vigilance

Today, the landscape of Edinburgh's drug scene has evolved. The Yardies, once feared for their ruthless tactics, have mostly receded into the background. The Somali gangs, still reeling from the repercussions of their internal conflicts, are a shadow of their former selves. Control has ostensibly returned to local crime lords, with Police Scotland maintaining a watchful eye. Despite these changes, the drug trade persists, albeit under a different guise. The stories of Somali gangs and Yardies in Edinburgh serve as a grim reminder of the city's struggle against drug-related violence and the community's enduring resilience in the face of adversity.

In reflecting on this chapter of Edinburgh's history, it becomes evident that the city's fight against drug gangs is far from over. The rise and fall of these groups highlight not only the cyclical nature of criminal enterprises but also the steadfast commitment of law enforcement and the community to reclaim peace. As Edinburgh continues to grapple with the remnants of these turbulent times, the lessons learned remain a crucial guide for the future.