The Psychology Behind Rising Online Scam Victims: Experts Explain

With the rise of the digital age, the threat of online scams has become increasingly prevalent. Industrial psychologist Victor Goh and criminologist Shankar Durairaja delve into the psychology behind falling for these scams and how scammers are tactically evolving. In Malaysia, the national scam response centre (NSRC) reported staggering losses of RM1.34 billion from online scams, all within a year, highlighting the urgency of understanding and combating these deceptions.

Self-Serving Bias and Greed: A Dangerous Combo

According to Goh, there's a self-serving bias that leads individuals to believe they are immune to scams. This bias, coupled with greed, creates a potent mix that scammers exploit. Victims often fall prey to the 'sunk cost' fallacy, where small initial investments lead to larger ones in hopes of recovering losses. Vulnerable groups, especially the elderly and those in urgent need of money, become common targets of these scams.

Psychology Over Technology

Interestingly, scammers do not solely rely on advanced technology; they use psychological ploys. They create a false sense of understanding and trust, persuading victims to part with their money without asking for sensitive information upfront. This method has proven to be alarmingly effective.

Evolving Scam Tactics

Durairaja notes that while the nature of scamming crimes remains the same, the methods continually evolve. Modern scammers are utilising AI and current events to tailor their approaches. As a result, law enforcement faces significant challenges in tracking new scams, which adapt to the latest trends and government measures.

To understand the depth of these tactics, one can look at the recent scams like Neadex and Elonxtoken crypto scams. The scammers manipulated their victims using psychological tactics such as fake celebrity endorsements, high-pressure tactics, and unrealistic promises of guaranteed returns. These cases shed light on the multi-stage process scammers use to deceive users and steal their crypto deposits.

As online scams continue to rise, understanding the psychology behind them is crucial. Awareness and education can arm individuals with the tools necessary to protect themselves from these digital predators.