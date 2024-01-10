The ‘Pregnancy Scam’: A Dark Side of Digital Advancements in India

In an elaborate and deeply disconcerting scam, unsuspecting men across India are being duped of their hard-earned money. At the heart of this scheme is a group brandishing itself as the ‘All India Pregnant Job Service,’ promising substantial financial rewards for impregnating a childless woman. This intricate web of deception has entangled hundreds of victims, one of whom is a 33-year-old man from Bihar, Mangesh Kumar.

The Bait and the Prey

Mangesh, a man of modest means, was enticed by a Facebook video promising nearly three years’ worth of his wages for successfully impregnating a woman, with additional incentives if the woman conceived. The bait was too tempting to resist, and Mangesh found himself ensnared in the web of deceit spun by the scammers, who posed as a Mumbai-based company.

A Spiral of Deception

The fraudsters exploited Mangesh’s trust and naivety, extracting a sum of 16,000 rupees from him under the guise of various fake fees and taxes. Despite being handed bogus documents and receipts, Mangesh soon found himself not only without the promised money but also in fear of potential legal trouble.

The Pursuit of Justice

The cyber cell in Bihar’s Nawada district, under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalyan Anand, has been instrumental in unmasking the perpetrators of this scam. To date, eight men have been apprehended, and the hunt is on for the remaining culprits. The scam, which has targeted hundreds of victims across India, is a stark reminder of the dark side of digital advancements.

The Rising Tide of Cybercrime

Pavan Duggal, a renowned cyber law expert, emphasizes the surge in cybercrimes during the pandemic. He advises increased government and private sector efforts to raise awareness and protect citizens from such scams. Duggal warns that in the age of digital banking, scams like these will continue to pose a significant threat for decades to come.