en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Fight for Justice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
The Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Fight for Justice

Between 1999 and 2015, an unprecedented miscarriage of justice unfolded in the United Kingdom, leaving deep scars on numerous lives. Around 230 postal workers were falsely accused and convicted of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to a software error in the Post Office’s Horizon system, developed by Japanese company Fujitsu. The incident, known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, is now considered one of the gravest in British history, with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labeling it as such.

The Struggle for Justice

In 2019, after a gruelling two-decade legal battle, the High Court found the Horizon system at fault, prompting a public inquiry. Despite this ruling, only 93 convictions have been overturned, and the victims have yet to receive substantial compensation. The scandal has ignited public outrage, leading to demands for mass exonerations and compensation for victims. In response to the backlash, Paula Vennells, the former CEO of the Post Office, has returned her CBE honors. The government has announced potential moves to seek compensation from Fujitsu if the public inquiry finds the company at fault.

Unveiling the Scandal

The government has pledged to overturn the convictions of more than 900 people linked to the Post Office scandal. More than 4,000 individuals have been informed that they are eligible for compensation under one of three main schemes. The total amount paid out in compensation so far amounts to £138m, with individual payments ranging from £10,000 to over £1m. The government estimates that hundreds of millions will be paid out in total.

Criticism of the Compensation Scheme

However, the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS), set up by the Post Office to compensate postmasters affected by the faulty Horizon system, has been criticized for minimizing payouts. Tax expert Dan Neidle outlined nine ways in which the compensation scheme is rigged against the postmasters. The Post Office has responded to these claims, stating that they have openly collaborated with the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance and other parties to rectify past shortcomings.

The Post Office Horizon scandal is now under the media spotlight, with victims sharing their experiences. The ITV docu-drama, ‘Mr. Bates vs The Post Office,’ further highlights the profound effects of the scandal and the fight for justice led by former sub-postmaster Alan Bates.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that convictions related to the scandal will be quashed and victims will be compensated under new legislation. The government has committed to overturning these convictions by the end of 2024, with individuals entitled to at least £600,000 in compensation.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
Under the cover of darkness on a late Friday night, flashing police lights illuminated two unsuspecting cities in Pakistan – Taxila and Wah. Local law enforcement, in a concerted effort to crackdown on illegal activities, conducted successful raids against gambling operations. The result was the arrest of 11 individuals, caught red-handed, and a substantial seizure
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
Tragedy at the Border: Migrants Drown Amid State-Federal Dispute; Wanted Killer Murdered in Brazil
12 mins ago
Tragedy at the Border: Migrants Drown Amid State-Federal Dispute; Wanted Killer Murdered in Brazil
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
14 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
5 mins ago
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
9 mins ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
9 mins ago
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
40 seconds
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
47 seconds
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
1 min
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
1 min
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
1 min
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
2 mins
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
3 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
4 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
5 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app