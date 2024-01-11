The Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Fight for Justice

Between 1999 and 2015, an unprecedented miscarriage of justice unfolded in the United Kingdom, leaving deep scars on numerous lives. Around 230 postal workers were falsely accused and convicted of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to a software error in the Post Office’s Horizon system, developed by Japanese company Fujitsu. The incident, known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, is now considered one of the gravest in British history, with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labeling it as such.

The Struggle for Justice

In 2019, after a gruelling two-decade legal battle, the High Court found the Horizon system at fault, prompting a public inquiry. Despite this ruling, only 93 convictions have been overturned, and the victims have yet to receive substantial compensation. The scandal has ignited public outrage, leading to demands for mass exonerations and compensation for victims. In response to the backlash, Paula Vennells, the former CEO of the Post Office, has returned her CBE honors. The government has announced potential moves to seek compensation from Fujitsu if the public inquiry finds the company at fault.

Unveiling the Scandal

The government has pledged to overturn the convictions of more than 900 people linked to the Post Office scandal. More than 4,000 individuals have been informed that they are eligible for compensation under one of three main schemes. The total amount paid out in compensation so far amounts to £138m, with individual payments ranging from £10,000 to over £1m. The government estimates that hundreds of millions will be paid out in total.

Criticism of the Compensation Scheme

However, the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS), set up by the Post Office to compensate postmasters affected by the faulty Horizon system, has been criticized for minimizing payouts. Tax expert Dan Neidle outlined nine ways in which the compensation scheme is rigged against the postmasters. The Post Office has responded to these claims, stating that they have openly collaborated with the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance and other parties to rectify past shortcomings.

The Post Office Horizon scandal is now under the media spotlight, with victims sharing their experiences. The ITV docu-drama, ‘Mr. Bates vs The Post Office,’ further highlights the profound effects of the scandal and the fight for justice led by former sub-postmaster Alan Bates.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that convictions related to the scandal will be quashed and victims will be compensated under new legislation. The government has committed to overturning these convictions by the end of 2024, with individuals entitled to at least £600,000 in compensation.