Crime

The ‘Pig Butchering’ Scam: A Dark Side of the Digital World

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
The 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Dark Side of the Digital World

From the depth of the digital world, a sinister scam known as ‘Pig Butchering’ is emerging, shrouded in the cloak of innocuous greetings and seemingly affluent strangers. This online scam, named after the Chinese phrase ‘sha zhu pan,’ employs a calculated approach of building trust through flattery and perceived emotional connections to defraud unsuspecting victims of large sums of money. It is an intricate web of deception, manipulation, and fraudulent investment opportunities, leaving victims financially and emotionally devastated.

Disguise of Prosperity and Love

The scam begins with a simple ‘Hi’ from a stranger. As the victim engages, the scammer quickly works to establish rapport, often posing as a wealthy individual or potential romantic partner. Over time, they meticulously cultivate a romantic relationship with their prey. The scammer then introduces a lucrative investment opportunity in cryptocurrencies or foreign currencies, leveraging fake trading platforms that project illusory profits. However, when the victim attempts to withdraw funds or exhausts their resources, the scammer and the fabricated exchange disappear, leaving the victim in financial disarray.

A Network of Deceit

Behind the charade of these scams, often lies a larger, organized network operating from countries such as Cambodia, Laos, or Myanmar. The individuals directly communicating with victims may themselves be victims of human trafficking, forced to perpetrate these scams under conditions akin to modern-day slavery. Such networks make the task of combating these scams and recovering losses a formidable challenge for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Unveiling the Scale of Damage

The scale of this scam is staggering. In the United States alone, reported losses from such investment scams amounted to $3.31 billion last year, with recovery of these losses being significantly limited. In one scenario, a victim named Kaimi lost over $120,000, and another named Dennis was deceived out of approximately $500,000. The FBI reported losses due to ‘pig butchering’ scams to be up to $907 million in 2020, with this number ballooning to $2.9 billion in 2023.

Despite the grim reality, victims are encouraged to report suspected crimes to local law enforcement, offering a glimmer of hope in blocking the theft and bringing the perpetrators to justice. As this sophisticated scam continues to gain traction, it brings to light the darker side of our increasingly digital world, a stark warning for individuals to remain vigilant in their online interactions and investments.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

