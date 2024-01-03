en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The ‘Open Secret’ of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan’s Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
The ‘Open Secret’ of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan’s Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School

In the shadows of a once-respected educational institution, a scandal has come to light, shaking the foundations of trust and faith in the system. Former Royal Liberty School teacher, Michael Quinlan, a man once entrusted with the care and education of young minds, has been revealed as a predator, his actions a chilling betrayal of trust. The sinister reality behind his years of service is a disturbing tale of unchecked abuse and a system that failed to protect its own.

Quinlan’s Reign of Terror

Quinlan’s reign of terror, marked by pervasive sexual abuse, was an ‘open secret’ within the confines of Royal Liberty School. The whispers among the students and the staff, the rumors, and the nicknames like ‘Paedo Quinlan’ and ‘The Kiddie Fiddler’ were all indicators of a dark reality that went unaddressed for years. Quinlan was convicted twice, in 2004 and 2022, for sexually abusing boys at the school, a testament to the horrific continuity of his crimes.

First-Hand Account of Abuse

Lee Chalmers, a former student from the mid-1980s, has become the voice of the victims, recounting his own experiences of Quinlan’s repugnant behavior. From being thrown against a wall to inappropriate touching, Chalmers’ experiences paint a horrifying picture of Quinlan’s unabated abuse. Chalmers was forced to miss out on his education, strategically avoiding Quinlan to escape further abuse.

The Fight for Justice

A class-action lawsuit is now being pursued against Havering Council, which was responsible for the school during the period of abuse. Several former pupils, now adults bearing the scars of their past, have stepped forward, claiming they were victims of Quinlan’s abuse. The law firm Andrew Grove & Co is representing at least nine individuals in this case. The battle for justice against an institution that failed to protect its pupils from a predator has begun, bringing hope and a sense of closure to the victims.

While Royal Liberty School, now under the management of the Success For All Educational Trust, claims to have ‘exemplary’ safeguarding in place, the question remains – How was such a scandal allowed to persist for so long? As Havering Council remains silent on the ongoing legal matters, the victims and their advocates continue their pursuit for justice, hoping to prevent such tragedies in the future.

0
Crime Education United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prominent NEMRC Leader Joedil Virtudazo Killed in Clash with 67th Infantry Battalion

By BNN Correspondents

Telford Woman Pleads Guilty to Assault over Children Dispute

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Elderly Man Disappears from Oldham Tennis Club: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

By Mazhar Abbas

Adams County Sheriff's Office Calls for Public Assistance in Theft Case

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Crime Rates in Cork City Demand Urgent Attention ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Rising Crime Rates in Cork City Demand Urgent Attention ...
heart comment 0
Woman Sentenced After Stabbing Cousin in Fear-Fuelled Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Woman Sentenced After Stabbing Cousin in Fear-Fuelled Attack
Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences

By BNN Correspondents

Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences
SIA Raids Policeman’s House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into the Narcotics-Terror Nexus

By Rizwan Shah

SIA Raids Policeman's House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into the Narcotics-Terror Nexus
Perth Man Charged for Alleged Axe Threat on Train

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Man Charged for Alleged Axe Threat on Train
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
11 seconds
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
29 seconds
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
33 seconds
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
45 seconds
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
50 seconds
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
57 seconds
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
59 seconds
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
59 seconds
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Ghana's Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections
1 min
Ghana's Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app