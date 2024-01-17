UK Financial Sector Faces Rise in Harassment Beyond Office Boundaries

In an alarming revelation, the UK's financial sector has been reported to grapple with persistent sexual harassment issues, which have now spilled over from offices to work trips and conferences. Despite the transformative impact of the MeToo movement in several other industries since 2017, the Treasury committee's inquiry into sexism in the City has painted a grim picture of the financial sector, rife with misconduct and misogynistic attitudes.

The closed-door hearings have brought to light that while some women reported a shift towards a more inclusive workspace, the majority still experienced the City as an 'old boys' club'. This testimony bears witness to the extent of sexism that exists, with instances of harassment often going unreported or silenced through non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), safeguarding firm reputations at the cost of victim's dignity.

Regulators Express Concern

Sam Woods of the Prudential Regulation Authority voiced his concern about the ongoing inappropriate behavior in the sector. Further criticism came from Labour MP Angela Eagle who bemoaned the regulators' lack of progress in creating a safer workplace for women. She highlighted the difficulty in banning individuals from the City without specific legislation for non-financial offences. The Financial Conduct Authority's Nikhil Rathi referenced a case where a conviction for child sexual grooming was insufficient to prohibit employment in finance.

In the face of adversity, women have come forward with recommendations, including tying pay and bonuses to diversity efforts, reporting the use of gagging orders, imposing fines on perpetrators, and reviewing sexual misconduct in regulatory fit and proper assessments. The FCA confirmed that victims could still report misconduct to the regulator's whistleblowing hotline, even with an NDA.

The testimonies and recommendations from these brave women serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change. It's a clarion call for the financial sector to shake off its 'old boys club' mentality and embrace an inclusive and respectful workplace culture. The onus is now on the regulators and the City to respond to this call and make the necessary changes, for the sake of those who have suffered in silence and for the generations to come.