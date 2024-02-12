The Mushroom Lady's Downfall: Divya Rawat Arrested for Fraud

In a surprising turn of events, Pune Police have apprehended Divya Rawat, popularly known as the 'Mushroom Girl', and her brother Rajpal Rawat. The duo stands accused of defrauding a businessman to the tune of ₹57.58 lakh. This arrest, which took place on 2024-02-12, has sent shockwaves through the agricultural and entrepreneurial communities.

From Accolades to Arrest: The Mushroom Lady's Downfall

Divya Rawat, once hailed as a trailblazer in the field of mushroom farming, was the proud recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2016. Her innovative approach to agriculture and her entrepreneurial spirit had earned her recognition and respect. However, her recent arrest paints a starkly different picture.

A Tale of Fraud and Falsehood

The accusations against Divya and Rajpal Rawat are grave. Jitendra Nandkishor Bakhada, a businessman who runs a software consultancy firm, alleges that he was defrauded by the siblings. Bakhada had expressed interest in alternative opportunities within the agricultural sector back in 2019. This led him to invest in Divya's mushroom farming ventures in Dehradun as a 'business partner'.

However, when Bakhada sought his share of the profits, he was met with threats instead of transparency. Divya and Rajpal allegedly threatened to file a rape case against him and demanded ₹32 lakh. The siblings were arrested when they came to Pune to accept a demand draft from Bakhada.

A Web of Deceit Unraveled

The investigation into the matter revealed a complex web of deceit. It was found that Divya had filed a false case in Dehradun and even managed to get a fake affidavit made in Meerut. The gravity of these actions led to the Pune Rural Court ordering two days of police custody for Divya and Rajpal.

As the news of Divya and Rajpal Rawat's arrest spreads, it serves as a stark reminder that success and accolades do not always tell the whole story. The police are considering bringing them to Dehradun for further investigation. This case, involving financial fraud, false allegations, and intimidation, is a stark contrast to Divya's previous image as a pioneering entrepreneur.

In the world of business and entrepreneurship, trust is paramount. The fall of Divya Rawat, once celebrated as the 'Mushroom Lady', serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of integrity and transparency.