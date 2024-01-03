en English
Crime

The Most Miserable Cities in America and Utah’s Poorest: A New Study Reveals

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
The Most Miserable Cities in America and Utah's Poorest: A New Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by travado.net has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America, with a surprising inclusion of a New Jersey city in the top five. The list was meticulously compiled, taking into account a variety of factors such as crime rates, housing costs, suicide rates, and more.

Hartford, Connecticut: An Ivy League’s Unfortunate Address

Hartford, Connecticut, despite being home to an Ivy League institution, tops its state’s list for most miserable city. The city grapples with a violent crime rate that is a staggering 382% higher than the national average. Furthermore, the city’s income per capita is 55% lower than the national average, painting a grim picture of the economic hardships faced by its residents.

Baltimore’s Battle: High Crime and Unemployment

Baltimore, another city on the list, suffers from a high overall crime rate, with residents facing a 1 in 16 chance of becoming a victim of crime. The city also bears the unfortunate distinction of having the country’s highest unemployment rate, standing at 11.6%.

Wilmington: Divorce Capital of the U.S.

Wilmington has one of the highest divorce and separation rates in the country, adding to its residents’ misery. The city’s social fabric seems to be under strain, a factor that significantly contributes to its ranking.

Passaic, New Jersey: A Tale of Poverty Amid Affluence

Passaic, New Jersey, despite its close proximity to one of the wealthiest cities in the world, has a median household income of only $34,920. An alarming 33.1% of the population lives below the poverty level. While its total crime rate is below the national average, its violent crime rate is 51% higher, further compounding the issues faced by its residents.

Utah’s Poorest Cities Unveiled

Switching focus to the western region of the country, Utah’s poorest cities in 2024 were revealed to be Moab, Logan, Provo, Price, Cedar City, Vernal, South Salt Lake, Roosevelt, and Ephraim. Moab leads the list with a median income of $52,385 and a poverty rate of 19.9%. Followed by Logan and Provo, which have poverty rates of 24.1% and 24.9%, respectively.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

