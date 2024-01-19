The Missing Beauty Queen: Catherine Camilon's Disappearance Unravels

The case of the missing beauty queen, Catherine Camilon, continues to grip the nation with fresh developments and intense investigations. Camilon, a public school teacher and the pride of Tuy town in Batangas for representing it at the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant, vanished on October 12, 2023. Her last known location: a gasoline station in Bauan, where she was seen driving a gray Nissan Juke.

Key Witnesses and Forensic Evidence

As the Batangas Police and the Philippine National Police escalated their search, two witnesses reported a chilling scene. They claimed to have seen Camilon unconscious and bloodied, being moved from her vehicle to a red Honda CR-V by three men. One of the men, distinguished by his tattoos, threatened the witnesses with a firearm. A later identification through the CIDG's rogue's gallery linked this man to the case.

Further investigation uncovered hair strands and blood sample swabs in the red Honda CR-V that matched the DNA of Camilon's parents, adding a crucial piece of evidence to the case.

Major Suspect: Allan de Castro

Police Major Allan de Castro, romantically involved with Camilon and notorious for his violent behavior, was charged with her kidnapping and illegal detention. Alongside him, his driver/bodyguard and two unidentified men were also implicated. De Castro skipped a preliminary investigation, citing fever as the reason, while another suspect, Magpantay, surrendered to the police.

Consequently, De Castro was dismissed from the police department, a move announced by the Philippine National Police (PNP). The dismissal was due to conduct unbecoming of a police officer and evidence of an extramarital affair. This action, however, is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation into Camilon's disappearance.

Unsettling Possibility

Major Nilo Morallos of CIDG-Calabarzon suggested that witness accounts indicate a grim possibility - that Camilon may be deceased. However, without any concrete evidence to this effect, her fate remains a matter of speculation. Amid the uncertainty and mounting evidence, Camilon's mother continues to hold hope for her daughter's safety.