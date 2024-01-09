en English
Crime

The Many Faces of Nicholas Rossi: A Saga of Deception

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
The Many Faces of Nicholas Rossi: A Saga of Deception

A man infamous for his chameleon-like ability to assume multiple identities, known by at least 16 aliases including ‘Three Question Nick,’ has been extradited from Edinburgh, Scotland, to the United States. Nicholas Rossi, a familiar face at the Wickenden Pub in Providence, Rhode Island, between 2015 and 2017, is set to face a slew of charges including rape and fraud. Rossi’s long history of odd behavior, implausible stories, unpaid debts, and alleged criminal activities have caught up with him.

From Scotland to Utah: A Story of Deception

Rossi is accused of raping two women in Utah in 2008, and these allegations have led to his extradition. An attempt to evade this process saw him claim to be Arthur Knight, an English gentleman and university professor. However, his ploy was unsuccessful, and he was brought before the court bearing questionable health claims, a new Jewish faith, and a variety of disguises, including a barrister’s gown.

An International Investigation Unfolds

Rossi’s arrest was the result of an international investigation involving Interpol and multiple police forces. This followed his hospitalization with Covid at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. His history, as it emerged, was a trail of deceit and manipulation. Allegations raised by his foster parents and his ex-wife painted a picture of consistent abuse and manipulation.

A Trail of Destruction

Rossi’s story is a saga of fake identities, lawsuits, public campaigning for a children’s bill of rights, and even faking his own death. This act of deception was so elaborate that it involved a supposed widow contacting individuals for a memorial service, which was later discovered to be part of his grand scheme. In the UK, he defrauded a business owner while working as a PR freelancer and left a wake of devastation before being apprehended by authorities.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

