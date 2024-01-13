en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The Legal Risks of Digital Vigilantism: A Fine Line Between Civic Duty and Defamation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
The Legal Risks of Digital Vigilantism: A Fine Line Between Civic Duty and Defamation

In the age of ubiquitous internet access, residents are harnessing the power of social media to identify and apprehend suspected criminals in their neighborhoods. Community pages and online feeds brimming with CCTV footage and requests for identification have emerged as new tools in the fight against crime. However, legal experts caution that this form of ‘digital vigilantism’ walks a fine legal line and can potentially lead to severe repercussions.

Concerns Over Digital Vigilantism

Noela Lowrey, who helms the Mackay Crime Watch Facebook group, a community of over 50,000 members, underscores the need for meticulous curation of posts. The goal is to avoid content that could be inflammatory or defamatory. The advent of digital vigilantism has sparked debates over the risks of wrongful accusations and the potential legal consequences, such as charges of stalking or harassment.

Bill Potts, a criminal lawyer, warns against the precipitous identification of individuals online. Billy Fitzgerald, a partner at Rose Litigation Lawyers, supports this view, noting the significant defamation risk posed by incorrectly identifying someone as a criminal. Consequently, the potential legal liabilities extend beyond the original poster to include page administrators, content sharers, and even the hosting platform. He cites an instance where a client received $400,000 in damages due to defamation through an online publication.

Interference with Legal Procedures

Legal pundits also warn that online identification of suspects could obstruct police investigations and judicial processes. There’s a risk of trials being compromised and charges of contempt of court. Queensland Police advocate for the public reporting of crimes but dissuade individuals from taking the law into their own hands.

The recommended approach is to eschew posting suspect information online and instead, report it directly to the police. This approach ensures that legal procedures are maintained and potential defamation risks are mitigated.

Caution Against Online Naming and Shaming

This growing trend of online naming and shaming reflects a digital age dilemma: balancing the right to privacy against the public’s will to combat crime. While the internet offers a platform for community engagement and crime prevention, it also presents a potential minefield of legal risks.

As instances of digital vigilantism rise, so too does the need for awareness of the potential legal implications. The line between civic duty and potential defamation is delicate, and one that all online users must navigate with care.

0
Crime Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Vernon Eversole, West Terre Haute Resident with Criminal Past, Sentenced to 70 Years for 2017 Murder
Vernon Eversole, a West Terre Haute resident with a significant criminal record, has been sentenced to 70 years behind bars for the robbery and murder of David Carroll in October 2017. The decision was made by Judge Michael Lewis of Vigo Superior Court 6, taking into account Eversole’s extensive criminal past while delivering the extended
Vernon Eversole, West Terre Haute Resident with Criminal Past, Sentenced to 70 Years for 2017 Murder
76-Year-Old Man Charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty in Suffolk County
13 mins ago
76-Year-Old Man Charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty in Suffolk County
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
13 mins ago
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
5 mins ago
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
Dru Sjodin Case Resurfaces on 20/20: A Look into the National Impact and Legal Developments
10 mins ago
Dru Sjodin Case Resurfaces on 20/20: A Look into the National Impact and Legal Developments
Douglas City Council Meeting Disrupted by 'Zoom Bombers'
13 mins ago
Douglas City Council Meeting Disrupted by 'Zoom Bombers'
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
42 seconds
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
2 mins
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
2 mins
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
3 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
3 mins
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
Elias Pettersson Poised to Break NHL Salary Records with Anticipated $13M Contract
3 mins
Elias Pettersson Poised to Break NHL Salary Records with Anticipated $13M Contract
Elias Pettersson's Potential Contract: NHL Buzz, Speculations, and Market Dynamics
3 mins
Elias Pettersson's Potential Contract: NHL Buzz, Speculations, and Market Dynamics
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
4 mins
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
4 mins
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
37 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app