The International Custody Battle: A Washington Orthodontist’s Fight for His Son

Washington state orthodontist Dr. Jay Sung is in the midst of an international custody battle for his son, Bryan Sung, who was allegedly taken by his noncustodial mother, Min Jung Cho, to South Korea in 2019. Despite winning custody battles in the U.S. and South Korea, Dr. Sung is still separated from his son due to a legal loophole in South Korean law that prevents enforcement authorities from forcibly retrieving a child.

International Custody Battle

The saga began in June 2019 when Cho, the noncustodial parent, allegedly abducted Bryan and relocated to South Korea. In response to this, Dr. Sung launched a legal campaign in both the United States and South Korea to regain custody of his son. Despite his legal victories, enforcement authorities in South Korea have been unable to forcibly retrieve Bryan due to a loophole in the country’s law.

Hague Convention and Noncompliance

In his bid to have his son returned, Dr. Sung filed a petition under the Hague Convention, which addresses international child abduction. Even though the court ruled in his favor, Cho has failed to comply with the order to return Bryan. This has drawn criticism from the U.S. State Department, which has identified a ‘pattern of noncompliance’ with South Korea under the Hague Convention. It states that half of the requests for the return of abducted children under the Convention remain unresolved for more than a year.

Support for Dr. Sung

Dr. Sung has garnered support from various quarters in his fight for Bryan’s return. He has launched a social media campaign, protested outside the Korean consulate in Seattle, and received backing from local congresswoman Rep. Kim Schrier, the State Department, and the FBI. Meanwhile, Cho’s permanent residency in the U.S. was revoked after she failed to return, and a Washington state warrant is out for her arrest. The case evokes memories of the 2000 incident involving Cuban child Elian Gonzalez, but Dr. Sung asserts that the use of ‘force’ to return a child does not necessarily have to be traumatic.