en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The International Custody Battle: A Washington Orthodontist’s Fight for His Son

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
The International Custody Battle: A Washington Orthodontist’s Fight for His Son

Washington state orthodontist Dr. Jay Sung is in the midst of an international custody battle for his son, Bryan Sung, who was allegedly taken by his noncustodial mother, Min Jung Cho, to South Korea in 2019. Despite winning custody battles in the U.S. and South Korea, Dr. Sung is still separated from his son due to a legal loophole in South Korean law that prevents enforcement authorities from forcibly retrieving a child.

International Custody Battle

The saga began in June 2019 when Cho, the noncustodial parent, allegedly abducted Bryan and relocated to South Korea. In response to this, Dr. Sung launched a legal campaign in both the United States and South Korea to regain custody of his son. Despite his legal victories, enforcement authorities in South Korea have been unable to forcibly retrieve Bryan due to a loophole in the country’s law.

Hague Convention and Noncompliance

In his bid to have his son returned, Dr. Sung filed a petition under the Hague Convention, which addresses international child abduction. Even though the court ruled in his favor, Cho has failed to comply with the order to return Bryan. This has drawn criticism from the U.S. State Department, which has identified a ‘pattern of noncompliance’ with South Korea under the Hague Convention. It states that half of the requests for the return of abducted children under the Convention remain unresolved for more than a year.

Support for Dr. Sung

Dr. Sung has garnered support from various quarters in his fight for Bryan’s return. He has launched a social media campaign, protested outside the Korean consulate in Seattle, and received backing from local congresswoman Rep. Kim Schrier, the State Department, and the FBI. Meanwhile, Cho’s permanent residency in the U.S. was revoked after she failed to return, and a Washington state warrant is out for her arrest. The case evokes memories of the 2000 incident involving Cuban child Elian Gonzalez, but Dr. Sung asserts that the use of ‘force’ to return a child does not necessarily have to be traumatic.

0
Crime South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Violence: Pune Bar Owner Assaults Patron

By Dil Bar Irshad

Missing Woman's Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

By Salman Khan

South Carolina Resort Challenges Allegations in Brittanee Drexel Murder Lawsuit

By Saboor Bayat

Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TikToker Accused of Stealing Shepherd's Dog: A Tale of Loss and Contro ...
@Crime · 4 mins
TikToker Accused of Stealing Shepherd's Dog: A Tale of Loss and Contro ...
heart comment 0
Event Planner Charged with Job Scam Amid Global Surge in Fraud Cases

By Ebenezer Mensah

Event Planner Charged with Job Scam Amid Global Surge in Fraud Cases
North Yorkshire Police Appeal for Help After £1,500 Worth of Bicycles Stolen in Holgate, York

By Salman Akhtar

North Yorkshire Police Appeal for Help After £1,500 Worth of Bicycles Stolen in Holgate, York
Turkey Detains 56 Internationally Sought Individuals in ‘GAFAS-28’ Operation: A Global Law Enforcement Triumph

By Safak Costu

Turkey Detains 56 Internationally Sought Individuals in 'GAFAS-28' Operation: A Global Law Enforcement Triumph
Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals

By Safak Costu

Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
46 seconds
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
2 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
2 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
2 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
2 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
2 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
3 mins
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
8 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app