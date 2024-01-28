The Impact of 'Attempted Crime' Principle in the Case of Owen John Carabott

The concept of an 'attempted crime' stands as a testament to our legal system's commitment to ensuring justice and accountability. Under Article 41 of the Criminal Code, an individual's actions, when taken with the intent to commit a criminal offense, are punishable, even if the crime itself does not ultimately materialize. This principle comes into play when an individual narrowly misses committing a crime, not due to a change of heart, but due to circumstances beyond their control.

Understanding the Distinction

At the heart of this legal notion is the distinction between involuntary failure and voluntary desistance. The former refers to instances where a would-be offender fails to complete the crime due to unforeseen circumstances, and may, therefore, face charges of attempted crime. The latter, on the other hand, occurs when an individual, despite initiating criminal acts, opts not to complete the crime. This decision to desist often results in limited responsibility for any preceding criminal acts.

The Police vs Owen John Carabott

This legal principle was squarely at the center of the case of The Police vs Owen John Carabott. Mr. Carabott was convicted of attempted aggravated theft, a ruling that was later upheld by the Court of Criminal Appeal. His crime involved a calculated attempt to deceive an elderly woman, falsely claiming to be her nephew. Placing his foot in her door and asking for money, Carabott's actions were found to constitute preparatory acts with the clear intention to commit theft.

Victim's Fortitude Prevents Theft

The theft did not occur, not due to any voluntary desistance by Carabott, but thanks to the victim's quick thinking and successful efforts to close the door. Despite Carabott's defense that he was merely a homeless man asking for help, the court ruled that his actions and intent spoke louder than his words. His conviction and six-month imprisonment sentence were thus confirmed by the Court of Criminal Appeal, reinforcing the importance of the principle of 'attempted crime'.